The Nash opens applications for Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising

The Nash has opened enrollment for its all-female jazz musician program, Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising. Led by local musicians Mary Petrich (saxophone) and Claudia Bloom (piano), Phoenix Jazz Girls is designed to provide mentorship and musical collaboration for aspiring young women interested in jazz.

Girls ages 10-17 meet weekly to learn well-known jazz tunes and create improvised solos to express individuality. A public performance at The Nash is held at the end of the semester.

“There is something special and of great value to have an all-female environment,” said Mary Petrich, Phoenix Jazz Girls instructor, in a statement. “These young women are able to try new things and not feel judged or uncomfortable. They grow to really trust each other.”

Sessions are held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 19-Nov. 7. Because of COVID-19, the program will begin online and move to an in-person model once Arizona becomes safe for students and teachers.

Students must have at least one year of playing experience on their instrument and must be able to read music. Cost is $100; limited scholarship funds are available. Learn more.