GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: The Sicilian Butcher

If you’re in the mood for a romantic escape to Italy, The Sicilian Butcher is the place to be. With locations in Phoenix, Peoria, and Chandler, this charming Italian eatery offers a cozy yet modern setting where you and your partner can indulge in authentic Sicilian-inspired dishes, making for a date night that’s both delicious and unforgettable.

The Menu: A Culinary Journey to Sicily

What truly sets The Sicilian Butcher apart is its diverse and mouthwatering menu. From their famous 5-foot long charcuterie board, to made-from-scratch customizable pasta dishes, and even a meatball Ferris wheel – everything is crafter with fresh ingredients and bold flavors that transport you straight to the sun-soaked island of Sicily.

Starters: A great way to kick off your meal and set the tone for the night, you’ll find mouth-watering starter options such as calamari, warm baked bread, and my personal favorite the Italian Saganaki – featuring a cast iron skillet with Kefalotyri cheese flambéed tableside, squeezed with fresh lemon and served with grilled ciabatta. It was the perfect combo of melty cheese with a salty, tangy bite. Absolutely delicious!

Don’t miss the chance to try out the famous Meatball Ferris wheel! Served in a whimsical rotating Ferris wheel design, you’ll get to sample one of each craft meatball served with an accompanying sauce. A fun shared table experience!

Mains to Savor: If you’re in the mood for a classic Italian dish, you must try the Polpette E Pasta. Choose from six different types of meatballs, then pick your favorite sauce including pesto, vodka, Bolognese and more. Then complete the dish with the pasta of your liking such as spaghetti, campanelle, gnocchi, or rigatoni. Not sure what to select? Ask your server for some recommended combinations.

The Sicilian Butcher also offers a variety of other Italian favorites including pizzas, and signature famous Italian entrée dishes such as Manicotti, Lasagna, Grilled Ribeye Steak, and Chicken Parmesan.

The Wine List: Perfect Pairings for Every Dish

No Italian meal is complete without the perfect wine to match. The Sicilian Butcher offers an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Italian reds, whites, and even some sparkling options. Whether you prefer a bold Chianti or a light Pinot Grigio, the knowledgeable staff will help you choose the ideal bottle to complement your meal.

Dessert: A Sweet Ending to a Perfect Evening

When it’s time for dessert, you’ll want to save room for something sweet. With an attached bakery on-site, The Sicilian Butcher offers a selection of traditional Italian desserts that are the perfect ending to a romantic meal. Treat yourself to the classic Tiramisu, a slice of New York Style Cheesecake, or bring back theFerris wheel as you try out a variety of cannolis. You’ll get to sample and create your own stuffed cannolis choosing from the six different cream filling options including Oreo, cookie butter, Nutella, lemon, pistachio, and traditional.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a romantic evening out, The Sicilian Butcher delivers an experience that’s both intimate and exciting. So, grab your partner and let yourself be swept away by the delicious flavors of Italy. Buon Appetito!

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check it out!