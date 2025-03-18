Stories for a Sustainable Planet

Each year on April 22 we recognize Earth Day – a global event that raises awareness about environmental issues and the need to protect the planet.

Here are some book recommendations from Pima County Libraries that will not only teach kids about the beauty of Earth, but will help them understand important concepts such as composting, pollination, having access to clean water, the effects of pollution, and more.

Baby – 5

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth by Oliver Jeffers

Oliver Jeffers offers a rare personal look inside his own hopes and wishes for his child about our world and those who call it home.

Insightfully sweet, with a gentle humor and poignancy, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth offers a complex view of our planet’s terrain, a deep look at our place in space, and a guide to all of humanity.

I Love the Earth by Todd Parr

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores the important, timely subject of environmental protection and conservation in this eco-friendly picture book. This book includes lots of easy, smart ideas on how we can all work together to make the Earth feel good.

Equally whimsical and heartfelt, this sweet homage to our beautiful planet is sure to inspire readers of all ages to do their part in keeping the Earth happy and healthy.

2 – 6 years

Compost Stew: An A to Z Recipe for the Earth by Mary McKenna Siddals

Teach kids to compost and help them develop life-long habits to protect the Earth. From apple cores to zinnia heads, readers will discover the best ingredients for a successful compost pile in this fun picture book perfect for Earth Day!

This inviting book provides all the answers for kids and families looking for simple, child-friendly ways to help the planet.

The Bee Book by Charlotte Milner

Learn all about the beautiful world of bees and their adventure from flower to flower. Children will be fascinated by the beautiful pictures and learn plenty of buzz-worthy fun facts in every chapter, covering types of bees, beehives, beekeeping, how they pollinate plants and make honey.

4 – 8 years

The Water Princess by Susan Verde

Based on supermodel Georgie Badiel’s childhood, a young girl dreams of bringing clean drinking water to her African village.

This vibrant, engaging picture book sheds light on this struggle that continues all over the world today, instilling hope for a future when all children will have access to clean drinking water.

Ducks Overboard! A True Story of Plastic in Our Oceans by Markus Motum

Discover the pollution crisis in our oceans through the eyes of one lost plastic duck in this engaging and stylish picture book based on a true story. This innovative take on the plastic pollution crisis follows one duck as it travels on ocean currents to meet sea life and discovers the rubbish from humans that endangers our oceans.