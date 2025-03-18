Illustrated Adventures Comics and Graphic Novels for Kids

Get drawn into captivating tales with this ultimate guide to comics and graphic novels for kids and teens, handpicked by Maricopa County Library District! Looking for more? Check out all your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

Superbaby by Stephanie Parsley Ledyard, illustrated by Lincoln Agnew

You wouldn’t believe the powers this baby has! She flies through the air, has supersonic sound, and recovers in her energy pod. Every day is a big day for Superbaby!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book is full of actions and sounds that you can mimic with your baby, turning every day moments into something super! -Lexis H., Librarian

Blankie: A Narwhal and Jelly Board Book by Ben Clanton

Introduce new readers to the beloved characters Narwhal and Jelly of this graphic novel series! Blankie celebrates the power of imagination and the power we have to use one object in so many ways.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: If you have older readers at home, you might already be familiar with the hilarious and sweet Narwhal and Jelly. Introducing little ones to characters they can grow up with helps give them books to reach for throughout their childhood. This dialogue-heavy board book builds the foundation for comics and graphic novels that rely more on text and speech bubbles than a traditional book. -Caroline, L. Paraprofessional

4-6 YEARS OLD

Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends by Kaz Windness

Worm and Caterpillar are best friends and Worm loves all the similarities they share. When Caterpillar goes through a big change, he worries that Worm may not want to be his friend anymore.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: A heartwarming tale of friendship combined with colorful illustrations and easy-to-follow panels make this a great graphic novel for beginning readers. -Amy C., Librarian

Wait a Minotaur by Jeffrey Ebbeler

Nick and Gus are charging full speed into their new school. There’s just one problem—they can’t find their classroom. Race around the school with Nick and Gus as they retrace their steps!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: The detailed, colorful illustrations and easy to follow dialogue of the “I Like to Read Comics” series will be a hit with young readers and caregivers alike. -Lexis H., Librarian

1st – 3rd GRADE

Pizza and Taco: Who’s the Best? by Stephen Shaskan

Pizza & Taco are the best of friends! But between the two of them, who’s THE best? Can their friendship survive a vote for who is the most popular food?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: We all love at least one food more than every other food, and there’s a good chance pizza or tacos hold the top spot for your little one! This silly early graphic novel gets young readers involved in the story and encourages them to see the story through to the end to find out who really is the best! Graphic novels are also great for reluctant readers or kids in a reading slump who need something faster paced to get back into the habit of reading. -Caroline, L. Paraprofessional

Noodleheads: Noodlehead Nightmares by Tedd Arnold

Noodlehead Nightmares follows our hollow-headed friends Mac and Mac, as they go on every possible adventure to try and avoid their dreaded bedtime routine. This graphic novel is sure to fill up our 1st -3rd grade readers as they travel with Mac and Mac to sleep outside, unravel their pie-deas (ideas), and finish off with an epic pillow fight all in time for bed.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book is perfect for readers who enjoyed Fly Guy and are looking for more adventure, food, and a heaping helping of laughs along the way. -Mary B., Librarian

4th – 6th GRADE

The Aquanaut by Dan Santat

Dive in and follow Sophia as she discovers all isn’t what it seems at Aqualand, a marine theme park designed by her uncle and late father, who was lost at sea. Sophia quickly discovers aquanauts aren’t what they appear to be but are, in fact, a band of sea creatures in a dive suit intent on delivering her a message.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book is perfect for 4th – 6th grade readers who are looking for the best parts of home and a whimsical deep-sea adventure with unexpected, heartwarming, twists and turns. -Mary B., Librarian

Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir by Pedro Martín

Pedro (known as “Peter” in the States where he was born) has such a huge family it seems nutty to add anyone additional to their household. But, that’s exactly what happens when his father announces that the whole family is traveling to Mexico to pick up their abuelo and bring him to the States. Along the way, Pedro hears wild stories about his grandfather that can’t possibly be true. Trouble is, when you’re the grandson of a legend, sometimes it’s harder to resist your destiny than agree to it.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This lively award-winning book is filled to the brim with adventure, family, and artwork as welcoming as any Raina Telgemeier title. Listen along as you read—the audiobook version boasts a full cast of voices, music, and sound effects that put you right in the middle of the Winnebago on the adventure! -Lindsey P., Library administrator

TEENS

Lost in Taiwan by Mark Crilley

Paul would rather stay in his brother’s apartment and play video games than explore Taiwan. A trip to the store, an unusable cell phone, and meeting Peijing, who becomes his impromptu tour guide, makes Paul realize that sometimes it’s good to step outside one’s comfort zone.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: The detailed illustrations allow you to experience the sights and culture of Taiwan without ever leaving home! -Amy C., Librarian

Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and Leuyen Pham

Val is ready to give up on love and she’s pretty sure she’s cursed anyway — no one in her family, for generations, has ever had any luck with love. But then a chance encounter with a pair of cute lion dancers sparks something in Val. Is it real love? Could this be her chance to break the family curse? Or is she destined to live with a broken heart forever?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This graphic novel is not just a love story; it explores the emotional intensity of young love with family drama, cultural identity, and fantastical elements. Gene Luen Yang and Leuyen Pham are a prefect partnership for storytelling through these warm, rich, and detailed illustrations. -Lindsey P., Library administrator