Friday, October 15, 2021
Home Articles DIY Halloween sensory bin
ArticlesCraftsParenting

DIY Halloween sensory bin

Kate Reed
0
3

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween with your toddler try this easy sensory bin with affordable items you might even have laying around the house!

We love sensory bins in our home because our 3 year old can explore his sense of touch and it keeps him busy for at least an hour at a time!

Our toddler improves his fine motor skills by adding beads to pipe cleaners, scooping the items into bowls, and grasping larger items with the tongs. Plus, I think there is just something relaxing about allowing the rice to flow through your hands.

These bins are so easy to customize for different themes or holidays.

Here’s what you need:

• Dyed rice–you can purchase pre-colored or take a bit of rubbing alcohol and food dye and mix in a bag. Allow to dry overnight. I used a cookie sheet and set outside.
• Black beans
• Add ins like pom poms, googly eyes, spiders, large sequins, pipe cleaners buttons, etc. Just look for halloween colors!
• Kitchen utensils like measuring spoons, small bowls, OR get a wooden set like THIS one.

All amounts are totally up to you–just make enough to fit a plastic container (preferably with a lid). Mix them all together and let your kids have a blast! You can’t go wrong!

Now if you’re thinking that these are going to be incredibly messy and frustrating to have in your house I’m here to tell you…they are. Toddlers love to make messes and this is no exception—it’s how they learn! We just keep the vacuum handy and embrace the fun.

RELATED: Painting Pumpkins 

 

Previous articleParenting Can Be Spooky: Tips for Helping Children Manage Stress
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Parenting Can Be Spooky: Tips for Helping Children Manage Stress

RAK Staff -
While October is traditionally known for Halloween and spooky costumes, it is also a month that shines a light on mental health. Through awareness efforts...
Read more
Articles

Los Sombreros: Perfect for a cozy dinner for two

Kate Reed -
This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.  We are...
Read more
Articles

It’s Time To Think Beyond The Piggy Bank

admin -
Start your child’s financial education journey today To save or to spend? That question has plagued us all at some point. But how do we...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
860FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO