Painted Pumpkins

A New Spin On An Old Favorite Activity provided by Rachel’s Young at Art (and tested by Grayson, 3)

Pumpkin season is officially here and we couldn’t be more excited! Let’s face it, pumpkin carving and pumpkin painting always sounds like a fun idea, but usually ends up being a mushy mess for mom and dad. And if you’re in the fall spirit now you can’t carve pumpkins just yet or they rot on your porch!

Here’s a frustration-free solution for your mini Monets.

Chalk markers have now entered the chat. The colors are much more vibrant than ordinary tempera paint, they dry almost immediately in our Arizona sun, and did we mention that they are non toxic and odorless? Our personal favorites are by Chalktastic and can be found on Amazon Prime for quick delivery. They are almost making it too easy to get into the fall spirit this year!

Supplies

Pumpkin

Chalk Markers

Drop cloth/table cloth for easy clean up

That’s it! That’s all you need! When you get the markers, shake them up really hard. Then, press the tip of the marker onto a piece of scratch paper until it turns the color of the chalk paint. Once the chalk paint starts leaving a mark on your paper, you’re ready to move on to your pumpkin. We gave our pumpkin a quick wipe down to remove any dirt or debris.

Because pumpkins are non-porous, if you “mess up” (even though there’s no such thing as mistakes in art, only beautiful oops!), just grab a wet wipe or damp paper towel and wipe the unwanted spot right off. Or, layer the different colors right on top of one another to create fun and bright patterns.

For added fun you can add googly eyes or stickers to your pumpkin!

Once it’s dry add your creative pumpkin masterpiece to your front porch for all to enjoy!

