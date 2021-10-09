October Date Night Round Up

We know how hard it is to find a great date night place to get away for the evening. We round up some great options each month so you don’t have to think about it! If you have a date night place we should include make sure to let us know!

Desert Botanical Garden

201 N Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix • 480-941-1225 • dbg.org

If you’re looking for something romantic to do this fall, we think the Desert Botanical Garden will check all your boxes. Get spooky with the upcoming Strange Garden: Spirit Walk (Oct. 21) and uncover botanical history and mysteries with a ‘spirited’ cocktail. Or try your luck with Loteria Nights (Oct. 7, 28 & Nov. 11) and play rounds of loteria, listen to music, have a drink, and win prizes! Visit any other night and take a romantic stroll through the gardens, grab dinner at Gertrude’s, and experience all the beauty our desert landscape can offer us. Make sure to grab ticket reservations before you arrive. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Garage-East

3000 E. Ray Road | Building 7, Gilbert • 480-493-7151 • garage-east.com

Garage-East is a local winery, a part of Barnone in Gilbert’s Agritopia neighborhood. The winery offers a variety of wine options and also recently expanded their food menu to include hot pressed sandwiches, savory hand pies, a meat and cheese board, and more. Garage-East features indoor and outdoor seating, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, fire pits, and a board game selection.

Los Sombreros

2534 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale • 480-994-1799 • lossombreros.com

Tucked away in Old Town Scottsdale sits this small rustic cantina featuring authentic Mexican cuisine that will have you raving. It’s an intimate brick building that is perfect for small talk with your significant other. Sit out on the patio with a refreshing cocktail when the weather cools off and enjoy the greenery and the wonderful smell of the wood burning oven. The homemade chips and salsa are some of the best we’ve tried and you can tell so much care goes into their food! You really can’t go wrong with any of the menu items, but RAK recommends the elote and enchiladas! They also have a Mesa location with live music on the weekends!





Tap That Downtown

909 N. 5th St., Phoenix • 602-812-3222 • tapthatbeer.com

Featuring 35 self-pour taps with a variety of craft beers and five wines. The menu has delicious comfort food and you’ll appreciate the cozy indoor seating and awesome outdoor patio with the cooler fall weather. Happy hour specials, trivia night, live music on the weekends, and special date night events like Paint & Sip. It’s a great way to try delicious local beers without committing to an entire glass—you only pay for what you pour! RAK highly recommends the burgers, poutine, and flatbreads! 12 to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, Noon to 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.



Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek • 480-888-9290 • queencreekolivemill.com/pages/queen-creek-az

Not only a farm, eatery, and marketplace, but a great place to wind up for an evening out. They have a Lunch/Dinner menu available after 11 a.m. Monday – Saturday featuring bruschetta, soups, salads, and wood-fired pizzas. On Sundays their Brunch Menu is available all day. Additionally, they also have live music outside on the patio every Friday – Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pizza Date Night (Oct. 13), 6:30 -9 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month.