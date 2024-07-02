S’mores Galore

August 10th is National S’mores Day! Grab your marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers and get ready for this sweet summertime treat. Here are a few unique s’mores recipes from Made It Ate It Loved It to try out!

The BEST S’mores Loaded Popcorn

Ingredients

10 cups popcorn

4 cups golden grahams cereal

5 ounces mini marshmallows

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup karo syrup

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips (plus more for drizzle if you like)

Instructions

In a bowl add the popcorn and golden graham cereal. Then, in a saucepan over medium heat, add the butter, karo, and sugar. Stir really well and bring to a rolling boil for a few minutes. Then remove from the heat. Add in the vanilla. Then pour over the popcorn and cereal mixture. Mix well. Then pour in the marshmallows. Mix again very well. Then sprinkle on the chocolate chips. And fold in. Drizzle with melted chocolate chips! Then serve!

Yummy S’mores Texas Sheet Cake

Ingredients

Graham Crackers

1 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 Tablespoons cocoa

1/2 cup margarine or butter

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 cups flour, sifted

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting Ingredients

1 pound powdered sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup cocoa

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups mini marshmallows ( I tried the big and small and prefer the smaller)

Instructions

Put all ingredients (except the vanilla and marshmallows) in the saucepan. Stir well over medium heat until everything dissolves. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Stir well and then frost while warm. Then sprinkle marshmallows on top of the frosting. Then grab a blow torch and toast those marshmallows.

Peanut Butter S’mores Pancakes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups All-Purpose flour

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1/2 cup Mighty Maple Peanut Butter

1/2 cup crushed graham cracker

1/3 cup chocolate chips

10 Oreos, smashed

5 graham crackers, smashes

1 cup Marshmallow Fluff

1/4 cup water

Instructions