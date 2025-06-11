Super Dad’s Summer Bucket List

8 Fun Things to Do with Your Kids Over Summer Break

Hi Super Dads! Summer is at our doorstep, and it’s time to start planning fun activities for our kids that keep us cool and don’t break the bank. Below is my Super Dad bucket list to get you started!

Note: In order to beat the heat, the majority of these bucket list activities are indoors. Most activities are ideal for kids ages 2 to 10. It’s always a good idea to check each venue’s website prior to visiting to learn more about their deals and hours of operation.

Harkins Summer Movie Fun shows past family blockbusters back on the big screen. A pass is only $8 per person for eight movies over eight weeks, or tickets can be purchased at the door if seating is available. For us, this was a great way to introduce our kids to the moviegoing experience without breaking the bank and in a family-friendly environment. Visit harkins.com for available locations. Library Summer Reading Programs are a helpful way to incentivize kids to keep reading all summer long. Many libraries offer fun activities and prizes for reading books throughout the summer. Many libraries offer kid-friendly play areas and story hours that may interest your younger ones. Check your local library website for more information. Bass Pro Shops in Glendale and Mesa have aquariums and huge displays of trophy animals. Entrance is free. Check out basspro.com to learn more about what’s offered at each location. Martin Auto Museum and Event Center has more than 170 new and classic cars to explore (most of which you can climb inside), plus unlimited arcade games and carousel rides included with admission. Tickets are free for kids 0-5 and $5 for kids ages 6-12. General admission tickets are $15. Visit martinautomuseum.org to learn more. Kids Eat Free or at discounted prices at a variety of restaurants across the Valley. A few of our go-to’s include: Village Inn, Denny’s, IHOP, Chompies, Fuddruckers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and NYPD Pizza. We have picky eaters and these venues provide great options. Phoenix Dads Group hosts two family playdates per month. Most events are free or have a low cost. This is an easy way to make dad friends while providing fun playdates for kid(s). Visit our WhatsApp Community or Facebook page to learn more. City Pools have entrance for only a few bucks per person, and many offer water slides and splash zones. Additionally, many public parks offer free splash pads. Check your local city website for details and hours. Resort Staycation or Day Pass. Many resorts across Arizona offer discounted prices for a staycation or daily pool pass admission during the summer. Visit resort websites for deals and rates.

Wishing you the best of luck as you search for super summer family-friendly fun. Until next time… up, up, and away!



HomeDadCon Annual At-Home Dads Convention

National At-Home Dad Network presents: HomeDadCon in San Antonio, TX

Who: Stay-at-home dads and/or active and involved dads who serve as the primary caregiver.

Stay-at-home dads and/or active and involved dads who serve as the primary caregiver. What: This annual At-Home Dads Convention is a place for dads who embrace parenting as their most important job to network with other active and involved dads, gain professional development, and for a well-deserved chance to relax.

This annual At-Home Dads Convention is a place for dads who embrace parenting as their most important job to network with other active and involved dads, gain professional development, and for a well-deserved chance to relax. When: September 11, 2025 – September 13, 2025

September 11, 2025 – September 13, 2025 Where: At the Drury Plaza San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX

At the Drury Plaza San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX Why: “Truly one of the best decisions I have made as a new at-home parent,” said Ben Mills, Co-Organizer for the Phoenix Dads Group and at-home dad of two kids. “HomeDadCon helped me make dad friends, enhance my parenting skills, balance my mental and emotional health all while rocking my favorite dad shirts and sharing dad jokes!”

For more information visit: athomedad.org/homedadcon