Camp Nerves? Why Your Worries Are Completely Normal

Summer camp is often one of childhood’s most exciting experiences. It offers kids the chance to try new activities, build confidence and create memories that last long after summer ends. But for many parents, the idea of sending a child to camp—especially overnight camp—can bring up a long list of concerns.

Questions about safety, homesickness, independence and social readiness are incredibly common. In fact, many of the worries parents have are also the very reasons camp can be such a powerful growth experience for children.

Homesickness and Separation Anxiety

One of the most common fears parents have is that their child will feel homesick or struggle being away from home. The idea of a child feeling sad or overwhelmed can make parents hesitate.

The reality is that homesickness is normal, especially during the first few days of camp. Most camps expect it and train staff to help children work through those feelings. Counselors encourage campers to stay engaged in activities, connect with other kids and develop coping strategies.

Learning how to manage these emotions in a supportive environment helps children build resilience and confidence. Many kids who initially feel homesick end up leaving camp proud of themselves for pushing through.

Concerns About Safety



Safety is another major concern for parents—and understandably so. Camps should be places where children can explore and have fun while being well supervised.

One of the best ways parents can ease these worries is by choosing a camp accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA). ACA-accredited camps meet hundreds of standards related to health, safety, staff training and risk management.

Parents should also feel comfortable asking camps detailed questions before registering.

For example:

What is your emergency response plan?

How do you monitor weather conditions?

Is the camp located in an area at risk for flash flooding or severe storms?

How are campers supervised during activities?

How are parents notified if an emergency occurs?

Good camps welcome these questions and are transparent about their safety procedures.

Social Readiness



Some parents worry that their child is too shy, introverted or socially anxious to thrive in a camp setting. But camp can actually be a wonderful place for children to develop social confidence.

Because many campers arrive not knowing anyone, everyone starts on similar footing. Shared activities—like sports, crafts, outdoor adventures or team challenges—naturally encourage kids to connect and form friendships.

Readiness for Independence

Parents also sometimes wonder whether their child can handle daily routines like organizing belongings, following schedules or managing personal care.

Camp provides a structured environment where children gradually build these skills. With guidance from counselors, kids learn to keep track of their things, make simple decisions and take responsibility for themselves.

A Meaningful Opportunity for Growth

While parental concerns about camp are completely valid, they shouldn’t overshadow the incredible opportunities camp provides. With the right preparation and a well-run program, camp can help children build independence, resilience and lifelong friendships.

For many kids, camp becomes more than just a summer activity—it becomes a place where they discover just how capable they really are.

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