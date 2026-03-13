When Camp Isn’t an Instant Hit: What to Do If Your Child Says They Hate Summer Camp

You’ve done the research, found a camp that looked like a great fit and carefully prepared your child for the experience. Then camp starts—and suddenly your child says they hate it.

It’s a situation many parents face at some point during the summer. Whether the complaint comes during the car ride home from day camp or through a letter from overnight camp, hearing that your child is unhappy can make parents immediately wonder if they chose the wrong program.

In many cases, though, a rocky start doesn’t necessarily mean the camp itself is the problem.

The Adjustment Period Is Real



For many kids, camp is a big change from their usual routine. New environments, unfamiliar adults, different schedules and lots of new faces can feel overwhelming at first.

Just like the first days of school, some children need time to adjust before they begin to feel comfortable. What starts as uncertainty or nervousness may simply be part of the transition. It’s common for kids to feel unsure during the first few days, especially if it’s their first time attending camp.

Ask the Right Questions



When a child says they hate camp, it helps to dig a little deeper. Sometimes the issue is specific and easily addressed. You might ask questions like:

“What part of camp didn’t you like today?”

“Was there something that made you uncomfortable?”

“Was there any part that was fun?”

Their answer may reveal something simple—perhaps they didn’t know anyone yet, an activity wasn’t what they expected, or they felt unsure about speaking up during group activities. Understanding the root of the frustration can help determine whether the problem is temporary or something that needs more attention.

Encourage Them to Give It Time



If the concern isn’t serious, encouraging kids to give camp a little more time can help them work through those early feelings. Many children begin to enjoy camp once they settle into routines, connect with other campers or find activities they love.

Reminding your child that trying new things can feel uncomfortable at first may help them push through the initial hesitation.

Stay in Communication With Staff



Camp counselors and staff are used to helping kids navigate these early challenges. If your child seems especially unhappy, reaching out to the camp can provide helpful insight.

Staff may already be working to help your child feel included, introduce them to other campers or encourage participation in activities they might enjoy more.

When It Truly Isn’t the Right Fit



Of course, sometimes a camp simply isn’t the best match. A child who prefers creative activities may not enjoy a sports-focused camp, while a highly structured program might not appeal to a child who thrives in flexible environments. If the concerns persist, it may be worth considering a different type of camp in the future.

Focus on the Learning Experience



Even when camp doesn’t turn out exactly as expected, it can still offer valuable lessons. Kids learn how to navigate new environments, communicate their feelings and try things outside their comfort zones.

Sometimes what starts as “I hate camp” eventually turns into a story about the one activity they loved, the friend they made or the confidence they gained along the way.