Water You Waiting For?

Family Fitness Fun at the Marana Aquatic & Recreation Center

The Marana Aquatic & Recreation Center (MARC) recently opened its doors on Saturday, May 3, 2025. This 110,00-square foot complex offers fitness classes, a large gymnasium, an indoor walking track, kids and teens programs, plus all kinds of water fitness and recreation options.

Just in time to escape the summer heat, here’s all the fun that awaits at the MARC:

Aquatic Center Highlights

The MARC’s aquatic center can accommodate both competitive swimmers and families seeking fun and relaxation. Key features include:

Competition Pool: A 25-yard pool with 12 lap lanes and diving boards, suitable for swim meets and lap swimming.

Recreation Pool: Featuring zero-depth entry, a resistance channel, splash pad, and two 20-foot water slides, perfect for leisure and family fun!

Event Lawn: An open space adjacent to the pools, ideal for community gatherings and events.

Cabanas: Rentable shaded areas offering comfort and privacy for a relaxing day by the pool.

Recreation & Fitness Facility Highlights:

The Recreation & Fitness Facility offers a variety of indoor fitness options, perfect for staying active while also keeping cool. They even have childcare services and a teen space so your kids can safely be watched while you get in a good workout! Amenities include:

Gymnasium: A three-court facility that can be configured for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, also serving as event space.

Indoor Walking Track: A 3-lane, elevated track for year-round walking and running.

Fitness Loft & Group Studios: Equipped with cardio machines, weight equipment, and spaces for group fitness classes like yoga and Zumba.

Community Rooms: Versatile spaces available for rent, suitable for events such as weddings and parties.

Teen Room: A dedicated area for youth aged 8–17, featuring video game stations and a homework space.

Child Watch: A service for children aged 2–7, allowing parents to utilize fitness facilities while their children are cared for. Child watch services are included for members with children covered under their membership.

Membership & Access

The MARC offers a variety of membership options to accommodate various needs of families and community members:

Day Passes: Available for youth, adults, and seniors, with discounted rates for Marana-area residents.

Monthly & Annual Memberships: Options for individuals and families, with special rates for residents of specific Marana zip codes (85653, 85654, 85658, 85741, 85742, 85743).

Whether you’re looking to get in a good workout, go for walk in the cool air conditioning, or enjoy some outdoor water play, the MARC has something the whole family will love!

For more information on memberships, programs, and facility hours, visit the official Marana Aquatic & Recreation Center website at: maranaaz.gov/Departments/Parks-Recreation/Marana-Aquatic-Recreation-Center