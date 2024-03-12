Local Phoenix Baby Companies

Whether you’re searching for well-made baby items for your own child, or looking for a gift to bring to a baby shower, here are three local, mom-owned businesses offering one-of-kind, top-quality, and made-with-love products:

Bashful Baby

Founded by Paradise Valley mom, Gina Sandor, after she was struggling to find clothing that was easy to put on, comfortable, and would fit her rapidly growing baby. She eventually discovered bamboo viscose fabric—a soft, hypoallergenic, and super stretchy material designed to keep a baby’s body cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Bashful Baby, named after their son Sebastian, who they call “Bash,” recently celebrated its one year anniversary and prides itself on selling products that are all uniquely designed. In fact, Gina said that many of the prints have meaning behind them.

“Our wave print was inspired by our first family summer vacation, and the cactus print was inspired by Camelback Mountain where Sebastian first came home to,” she said.

Bashful Baby offers both zip-up onesies and two piece sets, with sizes ranging from 0 to 5T, and prices starting at $38.

We ordered the Truckin’ Along onesie, which is their most popular print. I love how soft the material is and that there’s a double zipper—making diaper changes easier.

For more information or to place your order, visit bashful-baby.com

Olivia J

A unique socks and tights company for kids and families—was founded by Gilbert mom, Shae Jones in February 2019.

After a long quest to find socks and tights that would actually stay up on her daughter, Shae decided to take matters into her own hands and create the product she was looking for.

“I found that there was a huge lack in tights and socks that fit children properly,” she said. “Most were ill-fitting, slouched throughout the day, were uncomfortable for the kids and simply didn’t stay put. I found a manufacturer in Europe that could help me solve these issues and started designing.”

Some of the most popular items include the Olivia Knee Highs, which are classic knee high socks, and holiday- themed socks, which come in sizes for the whole family.

I got a couple pairs of socks for my son, and was so impressed at the quality, durability, and fit. These are not your typical mass-produced generic socks, and the patterns are all so cute to choose from!

For more information or to order socks and tights, visit shopoliviaj.com

COZYS Blankets

Owner Mattisyn Brown created COZYS Blankets in August 2015 to help fund her and her husband’s journey to become parents through IVF.

What started out of her home, COZYS Blankets has now grown to being in its 3rd warehouse, as well as having a storefront location in Gilbert. In addition to the incredibly soft jersey knit blankets—which are still their number one seller—they now offer kids’ pajamas, baby swaddles, women’s and men’s pajamas, nursing covers, accessories, and more.

“We pour our heart and soul into everything we do to create a family environment for everyone we come into contact with,” said Mattisyn.

I love how cozy (pun intended) the jersey knit blanket has been for chilly morning walks and cuddling on the couch. This will definitely be a favorite item of ours for years to come!

For more information or to place an order, visit cozysblankets.com