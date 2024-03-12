Hop into Easter Fun at Tubac Gold Resort and Spa

Join us for an egg-citing celebration filled with delicious brunch, fun-filled egg hunts for kids 2-13 years old, the Easter Bunny, and a family photographer! Melissa Fritze Photography will be available from 10a.m-2p.m to capture all the special moments.

Don’t miss out on the festive fun. Only an hour south of Tucson this is a great way to spend the day! Learn more about the menu here and book the buffet here.

Or, if you’re looking to celebrate with a relaxing trip or maybe want to come from out of town, learn more about our Easter Staycation Package. Available from March 25-April 5 your family can get a one night stay at the Tubac Golf Resort, $50 dining credit (also valid for Easter buffet), Custom Easter cookies & basket, a round of golf for only, and an EGGstra special holiday for only $349 (*extend stay for $199/night).

About Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, nestled amidst the picturesque Santa Rita and Tumacacori Mountain ranges, offers a serene escape just south of Tucson, Arizona. Situated on 500 acres of the historic Otero Ranch, this luxury resort seamlessly blends lush greenery with rich Arizona heritage. Guests can unwind with leisurely rounds of golf, indulge in spa treatments, savor culinary delights at the Stables Ranch Grille & Bar, or explore the vibrant boutiques and galleries of Tubac.

Accommodations at the resort exude rustic charm and modern comfort, featuring hacienda-style architecture, private patios, indoor fireplaces, and elegant Southwestern décor. Dining experiences at the Stables Ranch Grille & Patios offer a fusion of hearty American cuisine and Latin flavors within a historic setting that once served as the original stable of the Otero Ranch. There’s also a casual dining option called The Cantina offering grab-and-go or sit-down breakfast and lunch items with a patio area that has views of the mountains and golf course.

With amenities ranging from a 27-hole golf course to a rejuvenating spa, guests can enjoy a plethora of activities, including poolside relaxation, mini golf, tennis, biking along scenic trails, and exploring nearby museums. Tubac Golf Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of tranquility, recreation, and cultural exploration for a truly memorable retreat.

