Preparing every student for the future

The Fountain Hills Unified School District covers more than 19 square miles and draws students from the town of Fountain Hills, nearby Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, and others whose parents prefer the safe, more intimate environment of the schools in FHUSD. At Fountain Hills Unified School District, we provide outstanding academic and extracurricular opportunities for every child.

Little Falcons Preschool

Little Falcons Preschool is for ages 3-5 and provides a safe and nurturing environment with caring and experienced certified teachers. Through hands-on activities, we prepare students for a successful transition to kindergarten.

We offer small class sizes and developmentally appropriate activities focusing on motor and language skills. We offer specials to enhance each child’s experience, which includes STEM, Art and PE. We offer affordable pricing for both full-day and half-day schedules. Little Falcons Preschool is licensed by the Department of Health Services, and all teachers hold a professional teaching certificate. We also have before and after-school care. Club Falcon is an affordable option for parents that need before and after-school care. Daily and drop-in rates are available. Students enrich their learning through extended academic activities while developing imaginative play on our new playground facility. Coming in 2024 the playground will have a Trike path and turf grass.

McDowell Mountain Elementary School

Honors & Gifted Program: Our new honors and gifted program clusters students into learning environments where they can excel, receive the enrichment they need, while preparing for the next level of their education.

Remodeled New Location: The new MMES will have a new astronomy themed library, new indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and free before school care as early as 7:00 a.m.

ASU Next Generation Workforce Model: The Next Gen model is an innovative teaching program that provides our 4th & 5th grade students a team-taught experience that focuses on project-based learning with built-in intervention and enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of all students.

Fountain Hills Middle School

Honors & Gifted Program: Our new i21 Honors & Gifted program provides students a cohort of peers to solve problems, engage in project-based learning, and make cross-curricular connections through English, Social Studies, and Science.

Remodeled New Location: The new Fountain Hills Middle School campus features an updated library, renovated classrooms, new technology, and a new honors and gifted suite.

Expanded Electives: We are excited to offer a wide variety of elective choices to help students prepare for high school, college, and career. We offer the following electives: Spanish, Dance, Band, Percussion, Wind Ensemble, PE, Girls Athletics, Boys Athletics, and Art.

Virtual Reality: Our Oculus VR lab offers student an immersive experience to explore academic content and build upon learning in the classroom

MultiBall: Thanks to a generous donation from PTO, FHMS will have an indoor, age-appropriate playground to experience at lunch and before and after school.

Fountain Hills High School

We offer several Innovative Signature Programs for our students.

AP Capstone: A diploma program from college board based on two yearlong AP Courses: AP Seminar and AP Research.

AP Seminar is for grades 10-11. A foundational course in which students explore the complexities of academic and real-world issues. Students will learn about different perspectives though QUEST foundations, work as a group on different projects, and learn to work independently.

AP Research is for grades 11-12. This course allows students to deeply explore an academic topic, problem, issue, or idea of individual interest. Students come up with a topic, find a gap in the research, research the topic, conduct a survey or test, write about the process and discuss implications or impacts to the outside world. Students also will have a presentation on their topic with a Q & A session.

AVID Secondary: This curriculum is for grades 6-12 and creates a college-going culture that increases the number of students who enroll and succeed in higher education and their lives beyond. The AVID’s research-based strategies and curriculum develop students’ academic skills such as reading, writing, and critical thinking. Academic behaviors, including organization, time management, and goal setting.

Life Skills Program: Fountain Hills High School Life Skills Program provides opportunities for students who need to develop functional academic, independent living, and vocational skills. It is a specialized placement for students with significant intellectual exceptionalities. Our program strives to create independence and community involvement for all of our students.

Students are provided instruction to prepare them to participate in their community, workplace and home in a meaningful way in their life after high school. Students will get Community-Based Instruction, Independent Living Skills, Vocational Skills, Leisure and Recreational Skills, and Functional Math and Reading skills.

Contact us to schedule a tour or to register!

Fountain Hills Unified School District, 16000 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills

480-664-5011 • fountainhillsschools.org