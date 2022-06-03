Grandparents Raising Grandkids Need Back to School Supplies

This summer, Duet: Partners in Health & Aging is trying to equip 150 grandchildren, grade K-12, with school supplies and clothing to provide them with an equitable start to the new school year.

In a recent survey, the grandparents identified clothing, shoes, and backpacks as the areas of greatest need in addition to basic school supplies. The nonprofit has created an Amazon Wishlist to make donating as easy as the click of a button.

Most-Needed Supplies: In addition to basic school supplies: backpacks, insulated water bottles, scientific calculators, lunch bags, ear buds/headphones, tab dividers, sanitizer wipes, zipper pouches, 3-subject spiral notebooks.

Top Requested Gift Cards: Retail gift cards to help with the purchase of shoes, clothing, or haircuts. Ideas include Target, DSW, Gap, Old Navy, Kohls, JCPenney, Great Clips, and Super Cuts. $10 – $50 increments.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Duet office by July 8, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10000 North 31st Avenue, Suite D200, Phoenix, AZ 85051 (office closed July 4). For additional information, contact Lisa McCormick at (602) 274-5022, ext. 114, mccormick@duetaz.org.

About Duet: Partners In Health & Aging: Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandfamilies. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call (602) 274-5022.