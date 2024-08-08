8 Common Myths About Mouth Guards

Mouth guards play a crucial role in preventing dental injuries during sports. If it’s a sport with a bat, ball, stick, or any high-contact activity, a quality mouth guard can protect against chipped or broken teeth, root and bone damage and even concussions. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), athletes are 60 times more likely to suffer harm to their teeth when not wearing a mouth guard. Given this, Delta Dental of Arizona is launching a campaign to increase awareness of the important role that mouth guards play in sports safety.

According to Dr. Heather Schneider, dental director at Delta Dental of Arizona, there are eight common myths about mouth guards:

Myth 1: Only Athletes Need Mouth Guards

It’s a common belief that only athletes need mouth guards. While it’s true that athletes should wear them to protect their teeth during sports, they aren’t the only ones who can benefit. People who grind or clench their teeth at night (a condition called bruxism) use night guards—a type of custom-fit mouth guard— to prevent tooth damage and reduce jaw pain. Personal protection and safety apparel required for workplace safety may also include a specialized mouth guard for construction sites, factories, emergency or military personnel and even mechanics.

Myth 2: Mouth Guards Are Uncomfortable

Another myth about mouth guards is that they are uncomfortable and hard to wear. While it’s true that some store-bought mouth guards can be a bit bulky and fit poorly, there are different types available. Custom-fit mouth guards, which you get from your dentist, are made to fit your mouth perfectly. They are usually more comfortable and easier to wear, even though they cost a bit more. A great, budget-friendly alternative for athletes is a boil-and-bite mouth guard. You soften them in hot water or the microwave, then put them in your mouth to shape them to fit your teeth. Some brands can even be reshaped if your teeth move. And better yet, some can accommodate braces!

Myth 3: Mouth Guards Don’t Need Cleaning

Some people think that because mouth guards are only used occasionally, they don’t need to be cleaned. This is not true! Mouth guards can collect bacteria, food particles and plaque, just like your teeth even with only occasional use. It’s important to clean your mouth guard regularly to keep it fresh and hygienic. Rinse it with water after each use and clean it with a toothbrush and toothpaste regularly.

Myth 4: Mouth Guards Are Indestructible

Mouth guards can wear down over time. When a mouth guard gets too worn out, it might not fit right anymore, which means it won’t protect your teeth like it should. That’s why it’s important for both adults and children to replace their mouth guards when it becomes too loose, showing signs of damage, if it changes in color or if you develop mouth sores as a result of a loose and rocking appliance. Keeping your mouth guard in good shape means your teeth stay safe and protected.

Myth 5: Mouth Guards Can’t Be Worn with Braces

Wearing a mouth guard over braces is important. If you get hit in the face, a mouth guard can prevent your braces from cutting your lips or cheeks. It also helps protect your teeth from getting damaged. Wearing a mouth guard can make playing sports safer and more comfortable, even with braces on. It’s a simple way to keep your mouth safe while staying active. However, not all mouth guards are designed for braces, so be sure to purchase one that is braces-friendly.

Myth 6: Mouth Guards Don’t Prevent Concussions

Many people believe that mouth guards are only for protecting teeth, but they also play a crucial role in preventing concussions. Mouth guards can help prevent concussions by cushioning the impact to your head and jaw during sports. When you get hit in the face or jaw, the force can cause damage to your brain, resulting in a concussion. A mouth guard absorbs some of this force, reducing the risk of a concussion. It acts like a shock absorber for your mouth and head. Wearing a mouth guard while playing sports can help keep your brain safer from injuries.

Myth 7: Mouth Guards Are Expensive

What’s great is that mouth guards are offered at different prices, so there’s something for every budget. Some mouth guards are custom-made by dentists and can cost more, but there are also many affordable options you can buy at a store or online. These over-the-counter mouth guards can still provide good protection for your teeth and jaw. It’s important to protect your mouth, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it.

Myth 8: Mouth Guards Must Cover Back Molars

Mouth guards can still protect your teeth and jaw even if they don’t cover your back teeth. Some mouth guards are designed to cover just the front teeth and still do a great job of cushioning impacts. The important thing is that the mouth guard fits well and stays in place during activities. So, even if a mouth guard doesn’t cover your molars, it can keep your mouth safe.

The Tooth of The Matter

These 8 common myths about mouth guards just aren’t true. A mouth guard that fits well can be comfy, effective and budget-friendly. Knowing the truth about these myths can help you choose wisely when deciding whether to use a mouth guard to keep your teeth and mouth healthy and safe.

There is now a Delta Dental Athletic Mouth Guard available designed to protect athletes with twice the impact absorption of traditional mouth guards. They have a patented fitting material that makes speaking, drinking and breathing easier while providing a remoldable, braces-friendly fit. Additionally, the Delta Dental Athletic Mouth Guard is an ADA accepted product, which means it has demonstrated safety and efficiency in alignment with ADA requirements. Visit www.deltadentalaz.com/mouthguard to take advantage of this exclusive deal and ensure everyone is ready to play safe.

Additionally, Delta Dental of Arizona is partnering with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) to provide 120 mouth guards to high school girls’ flag football participants at an upcoming sports combine in Scottsdale this August. This collaboration underscores their commitment to promoting oral health and safety among young athletes. Partnerships like this allow Delta Dental of Arizona to support local communities, encourage healthy lifestyles and ensure that young athletes can play safely and confidently.

