Tie Dye Easter Cupcakes

In a small saucepan melt butter. Add marshmallows, and stir continually until all melted. Add in the chow mein noodles and stir.
In a small muffin tin that has been lightly greased with butter, make little birds’ nests.
Place in freezer for 30 minutes. Then take out and pop out with a knife. Top with jelly beans.
Make a box of white cake mix according to the directions on back, and then take about a cup of the mix and put it in a bowl and do that in 4 bowls.
Add drops of the food coloring you want to use and mix it.
Take one color and using a cookie dough scoop add the first color, then the second color, followed by the third color. Then top with the final color.
Take a knife and lightly swirl each cupcake making sure not to mix too much.
Bake in the oven for 19-22 minutes (same as the cupcake info on the back of the white cake mix).
Let cupcakes cool and then top with frosting.
Add the birds’ nest with Gimbal’s Jelly Beans inside of them.
You can make a little bird face using food coloring, or paint a little decoration on some of the Gimbal jelly beans to look more like bird eggs. Slice in half or dig in and enjoy!