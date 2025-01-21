Vasectomies 101

If you’re reaching that point of life where it’s feeling like your family is complete, you might be wondering what’s next. For many couples, a vasectomy is the right fit when it comes to a permanent birth control solution.

While it might seem like a daunting procedure, Dr. John C. Lin from Sunrise Urology in Gilbert says vasectomies, when done in the hands of an experienced professional, are quick and easy.

We spoke more with Dr. Lin to find out more about what to expect, recovery tips, and must-know information all about vasectomies:

What to Expect

Commit. Start by having the conversation with your spouse or partner to ensure that you are 100% sure you’re done having kids. While vasectomy reversals do exist, Dr. Lin says they are costly and not always effective. “Reversals are generally not covered by insurance,” said Dr. Lin. “And even though it’s possible to reverse, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be successful at getting a partner pregnant.”

Schedule. Once you have made the decision to get a vasectomy, call and schedule an appointment. At Sunrise Urology, vasectomy procedures can often be done the same day as your initial exam.

Prepare. During your initial examination, your vitals will be taken, along with a comprehensive look at your health and medical history. There will be a consent process to let you know of other birth control options and make sure a vasectomy is the right choice for you. No fasting is necessary.

Proceed. The actual procedure will take less than 20 minutes. Patients are given the option to use nitrous oxide (laughing gas) to ease any anxiety during the procedure and local anesthetic will be used to numb the area. “Everything is really straightforward, there’s minimal discomfort, and you can walk out on your own after the procedure,” said Dr. Lin.

Recovery Tips

Dr. Lin explained that Tylenol or ibuprofen can help with any pain or discomfort, while some men don’t need to take anything.

Icing with frozen peas or corn can ease any discomfort – recommended for 15 minutes at a time.

Boxer briefs are the most ideal to wear during recovery.

No sexual activity, heavy lifting, or exercise for at least a week after the procedure.

Depending on your job conditions Dr. Lin says you can return to work the same day if you work from home. For in-office jobs, he recommends resuming work in a day to a day and a half. For more physically demanding jobs, Dr. Lin says to wait about three to four days.

Important Info

Vasectomies are only effective after a semen analysis has shown sterile results. Dr. Lin says that patients are highly encouraged to purchase a semen analysis at-home kit when getting their vasectomy done.

Once you register your kit, you will be sent a reminder to complete the semen analysis three months after your procedure. You will mail in your sample and get results in about two to three days. You should continue birth control methods until the semen analysis comes back as sterile.

Dr. Lin also noted that vasectomies will not cause changes in sexual function, libido, or erectile dysfunction.

Additionally, vasectomies typically do not require a follow up appointment. “We value the patient’s time and want to make sure their time is not wasted in the process,” said Dr. Lin. “It’s a really easy procedure in experienced hands.”

For more information on Dr. Lin, Sunrise Urology, or to make an appointment visit sunriseurology.com