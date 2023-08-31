Musical Instrument Museum Offers Music Exploration and Learning for Kids and Families

If you haven’t visited the Musical Instrument Museum, it’s time to add it to your list of things to do! Not only can you get up close with around 4,200 instruments from around the world, but through galleries you and your family will be immersed in a rich diversity and history of many world cultures.

Through its many exhibits, special events, and classes, MIM aims to show visitors that music is the language of the soul.

“As guests visit the museum, I hope they come away with a different understanding on how big the world is and how music is a part of our lives all over the world,” said Caitlin Martinac Gutierrez, Museum Educator at MIM.

In an effort to instill an appreciation for all things music at a young age, the Musical Instrument Museum offers a variety of programs designed specifically for kids.

Mini Music Makers: Introduce your child (ages 0 to 5) to the world of music through singing, dancing, and playing instruments. In these classes, children and their caretakers will get to explore a new musical culture while focusing on their motor, pre-language, and musical skills through active participation in music making. Each class is structured around developmentally appropriate activities for the children to interact with and create their own music. Classes are $12 each or purchase 4 for $40.

Musical Adventures: In this class, Participants (ages 6 to 10) will discover new cultures by making music, creating musical instruments, and exploring MIM’s exhibits—with their own designated tour guide. Each class focuses on a different continent, giving kids a well-rounded overview of music from around the world and an opportunity to collect MIMkids passport stamps. Classes are $12 each or purchase 3 for $30.

Junior Museum Guides: Kids in grades 6 through 12 will not only have the chance to learn about cultures from around the world, participate in music making, and discover the wide world of music, but as Junior Guides they will get training on how to lead tours at the museum. Participants who complete all four classes will have the opportunity to lead group tours for upcoming events. $40 per class. Funding is available for those in need.

All of the kids’ programs at MIM are designed with World Music Pedagogy in mind. The MIM education team is certified in World Music Pedagogy to navigate and engage classes of all ages in inclusive intercultural understanding through music. They do so through the integration of the five dimensions of World Music Pedagogy which include Attentive Listening, Enactive Listening, Engaged Listening, Creating World Music, and Integrating World Music.

In addition to their educational and hands-on programs for kids, the Musical Instrument Museum is a great place for families to visit together. With interactive galleries, you can come in and play with several instruments as you explore and appreciate the different sounds and pieces.

“We hope that families can get lost in the galleries, take time to really engage and listen, and find the joy in music together,” said Martinac Gutierrez.

For more information on the Musical Instrument Museum visit mim.org