Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeArticlesCooking Safety
ArticlesHealth and SafetySponsored content

Cooking Safety

City of Scottsdale Fire Department
City of Scottsdale Fire Department
0

Cooking brings family and friends together, providing an outlet for creativity. However, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires.

This year, as part of Fire Prevention Week beginning Sunday, October 8 – Saturday, October 14, 2023, the Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association joins the NFPA and fire departments across the state to promote the campaign “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU.”

“A cooking fire can grow quickly,” says Tanja Tanner, AFBEA president. “Many homes have been damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

By following a few safety tips, you can prevent these fires.

Cook with Caution

  • Have a kid-free zone of at least three feet around the stove.
  • Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.
  • Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
  • If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
  • Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire:

  • For stovetop fires, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
  • For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire…

  • Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
  • Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.

To find out more about safety programs and activities in your area, please visit afbea.org or contact your fire department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit fpw.org. For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org

Previous article
Musical Instrument Museum Offers Music Exploration and Learning for Kids and Families
City of Scottsdale Fire Department
City of Scottsdale Fire Departmenthttps://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/fire
City of Scottsdale Fire Department is a proud member of AFBEA. Established in 1987, Arizona Fire and Burn Education Association is a training and advocacy non-profit coalition dedicated to help fire and life safety educators meet the needs of their communities.

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
903FollowersFollow
9,653FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Musical Instrument Museum Offers Music Exploration and Learning for Kids and...

7 Tips for Making Dentist Visits Less Stressful

What do I do when Traditional School does not work for...

Q&A: Therapist’s Take on FDA Approved Pill for Postpartum Depression

Giveaway to the screening of A Million Miles Away

RAK Eats: Modern Market Eatery