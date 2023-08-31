Cooking brings family and friends together, providing an outlet for creativity. However, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires.

This year, as part of Fire Prevention Week beginning Sunday, October 8 – Saturday, October 14, 2023, the Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association joins the NFPA and fire departments across the state to promote the campaign “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU.”

“A cooking fire can grow quickly,” says Tanja Tanner, AFBEA president. “Many homes have been damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

By following a few safety tips, you can prevent these fires.

Cook with Caution

Have a kid-free zone of at least three feet around the stove.

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire:

For stovetop fires, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire…

Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.

To find out more about safety programs and activities in your area, please visit afbea.org or contact your fire department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit fpw.org. For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org