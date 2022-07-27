Calling all women of color to come join the Arizona Birthworkers of Color (AZBOC) for fun, fellowship, and learning at the “7th Annual Arizona Black Breastfeeding Week Education Series” August 25-31. Three FREE informative and culturally enriched classes are offered “Teach Me How to Breastfeed,” “We Be Pumpin’,” and “Breastfeeding with Grandma N’ Nem.” All classes are taught by African American International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC)! Classes focus on breastfeeding basics, pumping, going back to work or school, and how family and friends can support the breastfeeding family. Plus two FREE social events “Paint, Nurse, Sip!” and “Black Lactation Professionals Appreciation Brunch.”

Black Breastfeeding Week Classes:

Note: Registration for this event will open August 1, 2022. Attendees will receive a link to sign up for the August 25th classes. Classes are FREE. Register here.

Teach Me How to Breastfeed

Join us and learn the basics of breastfeeding from a phenomenal International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Nuri Lucas.

We Be Pumpin’

Learn about expressing and storing breastmilk with an amazing International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Beyauna Billings.

Breastfeeding with Grandma N’ Nem

Grandmas, aunties, cousins, and BFFs, learn to support your breastfeeding loved one with amazing IBCLC, Nicole Rowlett-Mills.

Black Breastfeeding Week Events:

Paint, Nurse, Sip!

Paint Party! Fun! Food! Drinks! Giveaways! Plus ask questions and get all the best tips from Black Breastfeeding Professionals while you create art and meet other parents. This event is exclusively for pregnant and breastfeeding families of color.

This event will include a fun painting project led by an elder community artist, delicious food and beverages, presentations from local Black IBCLCs, and various breastfeeding and parenting products to help families on their journey. Saturday, August 27, 2022. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Center of the Arts, 1202 North 3rd Street, Phoenix. Registration for this event will open August 1, 2022 and FREE. Register here.

Black Lactation Professionals Appreciation Brunch

The intention for this event will be to love on, honor, and highlight the work of Black community based IBCLCs, Student IBCLCs and other Lataction Professionals in celebration of Black Breastfeeding Week 2022. This event is open to all community members. Sunday, August 28, 2022. 2 to 4 p.m. Root & Rise Collective, 4121 E Pueblo Ave., Mesa. Registration for this event will open August 1, 2022 and FREE. Register here.

The 2022 Arizona Black Breastfeeding Week Education Series is presented by the Arizona Birthworkers of Color (AZBOC). The Arizona Birthworkers of Color is an organization dedicated to the growth, fellowship, and support of people of color within birth related fields in Arizona. Learn more at arizonabirthworkersofcolor.com. Questions? email AZBOC at arizonabirthworkersofcolor@gmail.com. You may also donate via PayPal at paypal.me/AZBOC