Reclaiming Authenticity after Years of People-Pleasing and Expectation

For many mothers, people-pleasing doesn’t always look obvious. Sometimes it looks like being dependable. Being strong. Being the one everyone can count on. It looks like saying yes when you’re exhausted, staying quiet when something hurts, and putting your own needs so far down the list that eventually, you stop hearing them at all.

I know that pattern intimately.

The Hidden Cost of Being “Everything” to Everyone

For years, I carried expectations that didn’t always belong to me. Some were inherited, some were cultural, and some were rooted in survival. Like many women, especially Black women, I learned early that being agreeable, capable, and self-sacrificing could keep the peace, even when it cost me my own.

Over time, many of us learn to wear masks in order to be accepted, chosen, or seen as enough. But when performance becomes a habit, authenticity can slowly disappear underneath it.

People-pleasing often begins as protection. It helps us navigate families, workplaces, and communities where harmony or survival may depend on keeping others comfortable. But when that strategy becomes a permanent way of living, it turns into something else: self-abandonment.

Burnout Is Not Just Exhaustion. It’s Information.

Many mothers have been taught to push through, keep going, and wear depletion like a badge of honor. But burnout is often more than fatigue. It can be a signal that something is out of alignment.

Burnout may be telling you:

• Your needs have been ignored for too long

• Your boundaries have been stretched too far

• You are living from obligation rather than truth

• Your body and mind are asking to be heard

Exhaustion is not always a personal failure. Sometimes it is the clearest message your body can send.

Learning to Listen Again

Reclaiming authenticity begins with listening, something many of us were never encouraged to do for ourselves.

Listening means paying attention to the things that keep repeating in your life: the same exhaustion, the same frustration, the same quiet voice telling you something needs to change.

It also means recognizing the difference between fear and intuition. Fear tends to be loud, urgent, and reactive. Intuition is often quieter but persistent. It shows up as a steady knowing that doesn’t easily disappear.

Learning to trust that voice takes practice, especially if you’ve spent years prioritizing everyone else’s expectations.

Reclaiming Authenticity in Small Moments

For mothers, reclaiming authenticity doesn’t require dramatic changes. It can start with small, honest decisions.

You might begin by:

• Saying no to one thing you don’t have the capacity for

• Taking fifteen minutes alone without guilt

• Asking yourself what you actually want before responding to someone else’s needs

• Pausing before automatically choosing what keeps everyone else comfortable

Self-trust is not something people are simply born with. It’s something rebuilt through small acts of honesty.

What Your Children Are Really Watching

Children don’t just learn from what we tell them. They learn from what we model.

They watch how we treat ourselves. They notice whether we rest, whether we speak honestly, and whether we allow ourselves to exist as full people rather than endless providers.

When mothers reclaim their authenticity, they aren’t taking something away from their families. They are showing the next generation what it looks like to live truthfully.

Start Here Tonight

Ask yourself one simple question:

What have I been ignoring in order to keep everyone else comfortable?

Your answer may be the beginning of your return to yourself.

Leslie Lee Sanders is an author, speaker, and mother of three whose work explores intuition, self-trust, and the courage to live authentically. Blending memoir, psychology, and spiritual insight, she writes about burnout, people-pleasing, and reclaiming your voice in a world that often rewards silence. Her work resonates especially with women who are ready to stop shrinking and start choosing themselves. llsanders.com