Bringing happiness

Former Fox 10 reporter, Steve Krafft writes a children’s book promoting courage and kindness

A LONELY LITTLE GIRL has just moved to town and is having trouble finding friends. She is a gifted musician and has only her flute for company. Two friendly birds see her plight and hatch a plan to save the day! “Won’t Somebody Play With Annabelle Kay?” is authored by former Fox 10 reporter, Steve Krafft and it’s about fitting in when you’re new, the value of kindness, and how stepping out of your comfort zone can bring you happiness. Geared for children ages 2-8, this 24-page illustrated book teaches kindness, while also featuring rhymes and a simple theme: Bringing kindness makes you happy. It’s designed for parents to read to young children but is also great for beginning readers. It is available on Amazon, Target and at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at Chandler Fashion Center.

