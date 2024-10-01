Playroom Must-Haves

My family and I recently moved into a new house, and one of the things we were most excited for was creating a playroom space for our 2-year-old son.

For the past few months, I’ve been intentionally transforming our loft into a playroom that is not only engaging and fun for my son, but a well-organized and functional space that keeps my sanity intact, too.

Here are some of our favorite must-have items:

Pretend Play

A good playroom will likely have lots of pretend and imaginary play items, promoting creativity and learning. Here are a few pretend play items we’ve recently added and love:

1. Melissa & Doug Thirst Quencher Drink Dispenser

This allows kids to make their own juice cups, and fill them with plastic ice cubes with a push of a lever. Perfect add on to any play kitchen! $39.99. melissaanddoug.com

2. Little Tikes First Fridge

This play fridge is packed with interactive features including a working ‘ice’ dispenser, dual French doors, a separate freezer drawer, and working fridge lights. Plus, it makes realistic sounds! $50.99. littletikes.com

3. Melissa & Doug Pop-up tent

Melissa & Doug pop-up play tents create a fun indoor playhouse-like structure that collapse and store away easily. Choose from several designs including the Fire Truck, Food Truck, Cozy Cottage, and more. $47.99 – $64.99. melissaanddoug.com

4. Melissa & Doug Costumes

My son is just starting to get into dress up play so we got him the Fire Chief costume to go with his Fire Truck tent. Melissa & Doug have several other costumes including a doctor, chef, construction worker, veterinarian, police officer, and more! $37.99. melissaanddoug.com

Furniture/Organization

I like finding furniture that is both kid-friendly and functional. Here are a few of my must-have recommendations for storage and organization.

5. Deluxe Learn ‘N Play Art Center Easel

The Deluxe Learn ‘N Play Art Center Easel features a chalkboard, magnetic dry erase board, and paper feeder. I love how many different uses it provides. We have alphabet magnets on it right now as my son learns letters. $149.99. littlepartners.com

6. IKEA Bergig Book Display

This book case has two open shelves to display books, and a spacious drawer for storage. I love that it’s a perfect height for little ones allowing them to reach for their own books. Plus, the storage drawer is huge, and offers a great place for us to store any books that aren’t in use. $129.99. ikea.com

7. IKEA Trofast Storage

This sturdy wooden storage unit has lightweight plastic boxes that kids can easily slide out, carry and put back again. It’s perfect for storing any loose toys such as Legos, Magna-tiles, or puzzles. $19.99 – $103.99. ikea.com

Active Play

If you’ve got some rambunctious kids, having some items in your playroom to actively move and get energy out is a must. Here are a couple active play items I love:

8. Little Tikes 2-in-1 Indoor-Outdoor slide

This slide is perfect for toddlers to learn on. It can be used indoors as a regular slide, or taken outdoors and hooked up to a hose where water will spray through its jets. It also folds up easily when not in use. $49.99. littletikes.com

9. Little Tikes Ride On Toy: Dirt Digger Garbage Scoot

If you’ve got toddlers, having a ride on toy is a must! Little Tikes has tons of options to choose from such as electrically powered vehicles, push cars, and more. My garbage-truck-loving son absolutely adores the Dirt Digger Garbage Scoot and pretending like he’s a garbage man! $49.99. littletikes.com