Beautifall Books

As temperatures begin to drop across Arizona, these books are sure to put you in the mood for pumpkin spice, colorful leaves, and spending time outside exploring the beautiful Fall season in Arizona! Handpicked by librarians from across Maricopa County Library District, check out this great selection of titles for all ages. Looking for more? Check out all your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

Camp Rex by Molly Idle

Camp Rex is a fun picture book to introduce your little one to what camping is all about, featuring fun illustrations of a little girl, her younger brother, and a pack of colorful dinosaur friends! While the text reads like a wilderness guidebook, with lots of great advice for venturing out in nature, the illustrations feature all the shenanigans you would expect from dinosaurs camping for the first time—like, roasting marshmallows on a spiky tail or carrying firewood with horns!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This is the perfect picture book for anyone looking for a funny, imaginative take on camping.” -Davina N., Youth Services Supervisor

The Busy Tree by Jennifer Ward

Beautiful illustrations and brief, rhyming text take readers on a tour through the roots, bark, trunk, and branches of a tree that has a lot going on. We see up close how trees provide a place for spiders and robins to build homes, woodpeckers to find food, and kids to play in the shade.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “The simple but detailed illustrations will give adults and little ones lots to discuss while enjoying the book and to reference later while exploring the woods or the backyard. A fun way to build vocabulary and encourage an interest in nature!” – Andrea B., Library paraprofessional

4-6 YEARS OLD

Raj and the Best Vacation Ever! by Sebastien Braun

When Raj and his father embark on a camping adventure not everything goes as planned. From trouble setting up the tent to running out of water while hiking, the trip tests both Raj and his father’s perseverance. Despite the mishaps, father and son build memories together and even manage to make new friends!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Readers will be drawn to the cute, loveable characters while the vivid illustrations add depth to the story. Once you’ve read the story, you will want to go back and look at the pictures again. Be sure to pay attention to how the backpack’s expressions change throughout the story.” – Kim L., Library Supervisor

The Boy Who Cried Bigfoot by Scott Magoon

Ben is a talented storyteller but he gets carried away with his creative skills and the neighbors get fed up.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “It’s a very funny four-minute read with cute, highly engaging illustrations, new vocabulary, and more than one wise lesson to learn.” – Andrea B., Library paraprofessional



1st – 3rd GRADE

Peg + Cat The Camp Problem by Jennifer Oxley and Billy Aronson

Peg, Cat, and their friends Aki and Richard are spending the summer together at Camp Niniwawa in the Gopher Bunk. They have to work together as a team to solve problems like feeling homesick, competing in camp challenges, and helping others.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This book not only incorporates lessons about math and science, but is also a reminder that there are more important things than winning.” – Lexis H., Librarian

Redwoods by Jason Chin

Redwoods is a backlist gem you may have missed (published in 2009). This informational picture book is perfect for your beginning reader with its mix of fiction and nonfiction elements. We walk alongside a young boy as he learns about redwoods by embarking on an imaginative adventure through the redwood forest.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Your child will get swept up in Chin’s illustrations using fantasy to create interest around the facts he is sharing about these amazing trees.” – Jennifer B., Library Administrator



4th – 6th GRADE

Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power! by Mariko Tamaki and Illustrated by Brooke Allen

It’s another day at camp for the Lumberjanes, hanging out with their best friends, discovering a herd of smelly unicorns, and climbing a mysterious mountain to earn their Extraordinary Explorers medal. What could possibly go wrong?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This is a fun read following a friend group who are all about learning, curiosity and caring for each other. Start reading for the camp and friendship, stay for the puns and unicorns!” – Lexis H., Librarian

Maker Comics: Survive in the Outdoors! By Mike Lawrence

Sophia and Alonso reluctantly learn about back country survival from their abuelito, who is excited to take the two siblings fishing. When abuelito twists his ankle, their careful preparations and the skills they have learned allow them to survive and enjoy an unexpected overnight stay in the woods.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This heart-warming graphic novel includes seven great outdoor survival projects and teaches outdoor skills in an engaging way. Kids can learn to make a buddy burner, how to fish, how to make a campfire, and see how much fun it is to be out in nature and spending time with loved ones.”- Jennifer G., Library Manager



TEENS

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert

Bradley and Celine, once best friends, now academic rivals, find themselves competing in a wilderness survival competition for the grand prize of a full university scholarship. Forced to work as a team to survive and thrive in the forest and win their free ride to university, the two teens wrestle with their past and struggle to rebuild their trust, all while discovering their authentic selves.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Laugh-out loud funny moments, well-developed diverse and likeable characters, and the author’s sensitive portrayal of contemporary teen life, make this YA novel a joy to read.” – Jennifer G., Library Manager

The Lumberjanes Series by ND Stevenson

This series of graphic novels features five fierce friends who meet at a camp for girls. Things start out normal enough, but before long they are fighting supernatural enemies with the help of their scouting survival skills and one another. These funny and fast-paced stories will keep you wondering at the mysteries surrounding this camp.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This is the perfect series for anyone looking for adventure, strong female protagonists, lots of laughs, and yetis.” – Davina N., Youth Services Supervisor