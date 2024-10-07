Have a Novel Birthday

Birthday-Themed Book Recommendations

Get little readers excited for their birthday with these celebratory book recommendations from Pima County Libraries. These fun tales will take you through all your favorite parts of birthday celebrations including cake, presents, parties, wishes, surprises, and more! Whether you’re looking for some books to read at home, or to give as a gift at your next birthday party, check out this list of birthday-themed reads.

Baby – 5

Happy Birthday to You by Dr. Seuss

This classic picture book whisks readers away on the most spectacular birthday of all time—and reminds them to celebrate themselves every day of the year!

Carl’s Birthday by Alexandra Day

Carl the rottweiler and the toddler in his care watch the preparation for Carl’s surprise birthday party.

2 – 6 years

The Birthday Book by Todd Parr

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores all the different things you can do on your birthday: a day that’s all about you!

Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish by Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld

A child presents ten essential rules of birthday wishes, from planning the right party through having the right dessert—with a light to blow out­—to keeping the wish secret.

4 – 8 years

Humphrey’s Big Birthday Bash by Betty G. Birney and Priscilla Burris

Humphrey is excited to celebrate the kids of Room 26 with the first birthday party of the year!

Scaredy Squirrel has a Birthday Party by Melanie Watt

Scaredy Squirrel is planning his own birthday party for one — but despite his detailed plans, things get out of control when the party animals arrive.