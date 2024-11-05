

A Sensory-Friendly Salon Service for Children with Autism and Special Needs

Hope Haircuts offers mobile in-home haircut services and a newly opened sensory-friendly salon environment for children and teens with special needs.

After working in a local salon for several years, Shirell Green, owner of Hope Haircuts, had developed a client base that included children with autism.

“I noticed mothers frequently felt embarrassed, misunderstood, and overwhelmed due to judgment when their kids cried or had a tantrum out of fear,” said Green. “This led me to establish Hope Haircuts in 2023, a safe haven for children, teens, and those with special needs in the Phoenix Valley.”

For in-home services, the stylists with Hope Haircuts will travel all around the Phoenix Metropolitan area—from Buckeye all the way to Gilbert—and are trained to handle haircut sensitivities by including short breaks and providing sensory toys like kid-friendly foam or engaging light-up toys to keep them distracted.

“Our approach is entirely sensory-focused and never coercive,” said Green. “Our haircut sessions are tailored for young ones who may require additional time to get comfortable with the stylist and understand that it’s haircut day.”

In addition to in-home services, Hope Haircuts recently opened a sensory-friendly salon in Central Phoenix, which offers the same one-on-one environment for parents to bring their child for a haircut, for a fraction of the mobile cost.

“By offering an in-person option, we aim to reach out to more families with special needs, giving kids and teens a chance to experience the salon environment once more,” said Green.

Only one family is accommodated at a time in the center while someone is receiving a service, offering privacy and comfort for both the child and parent. The sensory-friendly environment is designed to feel like home, making the transition easier for current clients used to receiving services at home.

Additionally, the salon provides complimentary snacks and rewards after each session, with a variety of exciting toys and kid-friendly tools.

“We aim to create a welcoming environment for every sensory-friendly family seeking assistance in helping their children or loved ones conquer any fears,” said Green. “Addressing the challenge of haircuts is a top priority, and we are dedicated to offering our support in every possible way. This journey is not just about physical appearances but an impactful experience. With continued visits, they will eventually find joy in haircuts, and those difficult moments will fade away.”

For more information or to book an appointment, visit hopehaircuts.com