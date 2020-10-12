You now have until Oct. 15 register to vote in the Nov. 3 election

Nov. 3, 2020, may be the most significant national election of our lifetime, and Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes may very well be pivotal in the outcome of this presidential election. The outcome of many other races on your ballot will impact everything from the balance of power in the United States Senate to the quality of our children’s neighborhood schools.

The voter registration deadline for the general election has been extended to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. (An earlier court order had set the extension date to Oct. 23. Check here for this and the other information you need throughout the 2020 election season.)

For those who would rather not vote in person as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Oct. 23 is the final day to request a mail-in ballot in Arizona.

Arizona counties began mailing ballots to voters on Oct. 7, which was also the first day of in-person early voting. Mail-in ballots should be returned ASAP. If there are U.S. Postal Service delays getting your ballot returned, or questions about your signature (mail-in ballots must include a signature that matches the one on file with election officials), you could miss the chance for your vote to be counted. Oct. 27 is the latest recommended deadline for returning mail-in ballots, but this year experts recommend returning ballots as soon as possible.

If you’re a registered voter but haven’t voted recently, it’s a good idea to check your voter registration status well in advance of Nov. 3 to make sure there are no problems. Find answers to all your voting questions at the Arizona Secretary of State website: arizona.vote.

