Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Home Articles You now have until Oct. 15 register to vote in the...
ArticlesCivic engagement

You now have until Oct. 15 register to vote in the Nov. 3 election

The voter registration deadline for the general election has been changed to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, reversing an earlier extension to Oct. 23.

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
69

Nov. 3, 2020, may be the most significant national election of our lifetime, and Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes may very well be pivotal in the outcome of this presidential election. The outcome of many other races on your ballot will impact everything from the balance of power in the United States Senate to the quality of our children’s neighborhood schools.

The voter registration deadline for the general election has been extended to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. (An earlier court order had set the extension date to Oct. 23. Check here for this and the other information you need throughout the 2020 election season.) 

For those who would rather not vote in person as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Oct. 23 is the final day to request a mail-in ballot in Arizona.

Arizona counties began mailing ballots to voters on Oct. 7, which was also the first day of in-person early voting. Mail-in ballots should be returned ASAP. If there are U.S. Postal Service delays getting your ballot returned, or questions about your signature (mail-in ballots must include a signature that matches the one on file with election officials), you could miss the chance for your vote to be counted. Oct. 27 is the latest recommended deadline for returning mail-in ballots, but this year experts recommend returning ballots as soon as possible.

If you’re a registered voter but haven’t voted recently, it’s a good idea to check your voter registration status well in advance of Nov. 3 to make sure there are no problems. Find answers to all your voting questions at the Arizona Secretary of State website: arizona.vote.

RELATED:

 

 

 

Previous articleA new way to fast-track students to bachelor’s degrees
Next articleHere’s how voting affects Arizona education
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Invest in Education Act: What is Prop 208?

RAK Staff -
Proposition 208, known as the Invest in Education Act, would create new funding for Arizona schools by taxing high-income earners — specifically Arizona individuals...
Read more
Articles

Here’s how voting affects Arizona education

Christine Thompson -
As the year winds down and Arizona families enjoy fall weather, many parents are turning their attention to the Nov. 3 election. The top...
Read more
Articles

A new way to fast-track students to bachelor’s degrees

RAK Staff -
Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC), a public school district dedicated to career and technical education programs, is partnering with Arizona State University to create...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,068FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
861FollowersFollow
10,292FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Events Calendar

« October 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
4
6
7
8
11
12
13
14
15
16

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This helps us in planning content.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2020 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO