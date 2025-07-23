A “Berry” Sweet Escape to Strawberry, Arizona

If you’re wanting some cooler mountainy air and a charming small-town feel without traveling too far, look no further than Strawberry, Arizona.

In under two hours from the Phoenix-area, you’ll discover the quaint sister towns of Pine and Strawberry, just 20 minutes outside of Payson.

Surprisingly, neither my husband or I had ever explored these towns, so we were excited when the opportunity came for the chance to visit!

Whether you’re looking to plan a romantic parents-only getaway like we did, or wanting to escape somewhere cooler with the family this summer, leave the planning to me and go enjoy all the fun that awaits!

Here are some of my best recommendations on where to stay, what to do, and places to eat:

Where to Stay:

Hands down, the best and cutest place to stay is The Strawberry Inn!

I had heard many great things about the inn (and even interviewed the owners a few years back!), so I jumped at the opportunity to stay there when they offered to host us!

Why You’ll Love about The Strawberry Inn:

There are many different accommodation options. From traditional hotel-style rooms, one and two-bedroom cottages, or larger houses that can sleep up to 8 people – there’s a property for all party sizes. They even offer wheelchair accessible cottages, and many of the properties include kitchenettes or full-sized kitchens.

There are several “yards” throughout the property for outdoor recreation. Little ones will love the playground located at the main inn. Sprinkled throughout the rest of the property, you’ll find yard games, fire pits, and even a little dog park area! Don’t forget to take a look through the Free Library and see if you can snag a good book like I did.

Easy check-in and check-out processes with keyless entry. You’ll receive an email with all the instructions to access your property when check-in time arrives (typically at 4 p.m.), as well as WiFi passwords, must-know information, and how to check out – making for an easy and convenient stay!

What to Do:

Whether you’re traveling with little kids or big kids, there’s something that everyone will enjoy!

For Younger Kids/Toddlers:

Visit the Pine Public Library (open Tuesday through Saturday). There’s a really cute children’s area with books, puzzles, blocks, action figures, train sets, coloring pages and more.

Play at the playground. Just steps from the library, you’ll find Pine’s Playground with swings (including baby swings), a teeter totter, digger, slide, and more. Don’t forget to stop and play at the play structure at Strawberry Inn, too!

For Older Kids (and adults!):

Visit the Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm. Open every day (except Tuesdays), this working lavender farm produces all kinds of lavender goodies for purchase including lavender lotions, candles, baked goods, apparel and more!

Check out the oldest standing school in Arizona. Built by pioneers in 1895, this one-room log cabin was where the local children went to learn, until 1916. It is a fascinating historical monument and a must-see while in the area!

Learn about the history at the Pine/Strawberry Museum. This free museum is full of exhibits showing how Pine and Strawberry got its start. You’ll find all kinds of artifacts on display including pioneer household memorabilia, furniture and clothing of settlers, farming tools, and more.

Hunt for treasures at the thrift and antique stores. There are lots of unique antique stores to browse through. My personal favorite was The Pine Strawberry Thrift Shop which offers a variety of secondhand items. You never know what great treasures you’ll discover!

Where to Eat:

One of the best parts about visiting a new place (in my opinion) is trying out some local eateries. Here are some places we loved (that are family-friendly, too!):

Fossil Creek Farm – Open Thursday through Sunday, you’ll find sweet and savory breakfast options as well as light lunch fare. Everything is freshly made, absolutely delicious, and they have the most scenic patio space! Plus, they have a kids’ menu!

Windmill Coffee – Located at the Strawberry Inn, this casual café offers coffee, espresso, and specialty drinks.

Old County Inn – This casual pizza place is known for its wood-fired pizzas, craft beers, and lively atmosphere. In addition to an outdoor patio space with yard games, there’s also live music on most weekends. My tip: Try the buffalo cauliflower! It was AMAZING!

THAT Brewery & Pub – A family-friendly atmosphere offering plenty of great food options, locally-brewed beers, and a large outdoor patio space. Kids will love the sand volleyball court, horseshoe games, as well as a variety of board games kept on hand.

PIEbar AZ – A unique (and busy!) food trailer serving delicious sweet and savory handmade empanadas and made-from-scratch dipping sauces. Try the creamy green chili pepita sauce; you won’t be disappointed!

Pine Creek Fudge & Espresso – If you’re craving a sweet treat, grab some ice cream, homemade fudge, or freshly baked pastry at this local coffee shop.

Tips to make the most out of your stay:

Leave the stroller at home. The town does not have designated sidewalks, and it would be very difficult to push a stroller throughout the area, so plan to drive to most places.

Plan ahead. Many of the stores or restaurants are closed on certain weekdays since the town thrives mostly during the weekend. If you plan to visit during the week, make sure you check ahead to see what will be open.

Allow for some downtime, rest, and relaxation. It’s a small town, so there are only so many stores and restaurants to visit – but I think that’s what makes it such a great escape. Bring some books, board games, puzzles, etc. for some activities to do while you enjoy some slower moments.

From local shops and restaurants to small-town vibes and scenic views, Strawberry is the jam when it comes to a relaxing summer getaway.