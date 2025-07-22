GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Cook & Craft

When it comes to planning the perfect date night, atmosphere and flavor matter—and Cook & Craft delivers both! With two stylish Valley locations—one in North Scottsdale and the other in North Phoenix—this locally owned gem is quickly becoming a go-to spot for couples looking to enjoy elevated craft food, creative drinks, and a casually refined setting.

Founded in 2020, Cook & Craft has built a loyal following for its warm hospitality and bold approach to modern American dining. Now, with the launch of a new menu and a revamped happy hour, the restaurant is turning up the heat on its already irresistible offerings.

Whether you’re posting up at the Shea Boulevard location in Scottsdale or strolling into the vibrant High Street spot in North Phoenix, you’ll find a menu that’s designed to impress. Think locally sourced ingredients turned into crave-worthy shareables, comforting entrees with a twist, and seasonal flavors that keep things fresh. From truffle parmesan fries to Wagyu sliders, every plate is crafted with intention—and built for sharing. My personal favorite were the cauliflower wings which were saucy, crispy, and delicious!

Cook & Craft’s expanded beverage program is another reason it’s winning hearts around the Valley. The bar now boasts an even wider selection of craft cocktails, curated wine lists, and a rotating lineup of Arizona’s best local beers. Whether you’re a fan of a classic old fashioned or more adventurous sips like jalapeño-infused margaritas or a maple bacon Manhattan, there’s something for every palate.

And if you’re looking to kick off the evening on a budget, the upgraded happy hour makes it easy to indulge without breaking the bank. Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. all beer, glasses of wine and shareables are 1/2 price! With discounted drinks and bites, it’s the perfect excuse to turn a casual catch-up into a full-blown night out.

Locally owned and community-minded, Cook & Craft is more than just a restaurant—it strikes a balance between cozy and contemporary, with sleek wood finishes, ambient lighting, and welcoming staff who make you feel like a regular, even on your first visit.

Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, a first date, or just a rare night away from the kids, Cook & Craft offers the kind of thoughtful dining experience that turns a night out into a memory.

Ready to book your next date night?

Visit www.cookandcraftaz.com to view menus, hours, and make reservations. Locations:

North Scottsdale: 7306 E. Shea Blvd

7306 E. Shea Blvd North Phoenix: 5310 E. High Street

Plus, enter for your chance to win one of TWO $25 gift cards to check it out!