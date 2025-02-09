RAK Date Night Giveaway: Pizzeria Virtu

Tucked away in a cozy, intimate atmosphere in the heart of downtown Scottsdale you’ll find Pizzeria Virtu – an authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria, perfect for your next date night.

My husband and I were lucky enough to get to experience it for ourselves, and here are five reasons why you should grab your special someone and visit Pizzeria Virtu:

It’s charming and romantic. Whether you choose to sit inside or on the patio, both settings are beautiful, intimate, and romantic. Inside you’ll find dim lighting with a warm, flickering candle at each table – setting the mood. The patio is a welcoming space to dine al fresco with plenty of heaters to keep you nice and toasty on a chilly evening. The menu consists of elevated Italian cuisine. I love just about any pizza, but at Pizzeria Virtu, you’ll get pizzas that are on another level. They have selections of both “bianche” (white pizzas) and “rosse” (red pizzas) with unique pizza combinations such as the one I ordered which consisted of sliced potatoes, a variety of cheeses, pancetta, topped with rosemary and roasted garlic. There’s also an array of mouth-watering classic pasta dishes including spaghetti, penne alla vodka, and rigatoni ragu.

There are exquisite wine with pairings to go with any dish. What’s Italian food without wine? Don’t worry, at Pizzeria Virtu you’ll find a wide selection of some of the most unique wines. And if you’re anything like us and not sure where to begin, your server will be well versed in helping you make a choice (and will offer you samples to try, too!).

They have unforgettable dessert options. Take your time and savor your experience at Pizzeria Virtu by extending your meal to include dessert – you can thank me later. Just like the main courses, the desserts are authentically Italian and absolutely divine, including house-made gelatos, tiramisu, and more! You’ll also find an assortment of after-dinner drinks to sip on including lattes, cappuccinos, and hot tea.

You could win a $50 gift card to check it out! Ready to experience Pizzeria Virtu for yourself? Well, you’re in luck because we’re giving away a $50 gift card to one lucky winner. Enter below for your chance to win!