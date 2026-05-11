GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Hearsay

Date night at Hearsay feels equal parts sophisticated and relaxed, making it an easy choice if you’re wanting a night out that feels a little more elevated without being overly formal.

Located at The Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore neighborhood, the restaurant blends upscale dining with a lively social atmosphere — the kind of place where you can linger over cocktails, share a few dishes, and easily turn dinner into a full evening together.

Curated by Episcope Hospitality, Hearsay was designed as a space for dining, cocktailing, entertaining, and connecting. I recently had the chance to check it out for a date night experience and I’m still thinking about it weeks later!

Menu Highlights

I’d highly recommend starting out with the Jalapeño Cornbread Skillet, a warm and savory appetizer that arrives topped with cotija cheese and cilantro before being finished tableside with a mesquite honey drizzle.

I was really impressed by Hearsay’s menu that it offers something for a variety of dietary preferences.

As a vegetarian, I’m always searching for high quality plant-based options, so I was delighted to find that Hearsay had some great choices. I went with the Macro Bowl which felt hearty and satisfying. The bowl featured quinoa tabouli, roasted sweet potato, red pepper hummus, sumac carrot, za’atar cauliflower, pickled red onion, cilantro, olive oil, and lemon. I was able to add tamari tempeh for extra protein, which paired perfectly with the fresh Mediterranean-inspired flavors. The combination of textures and bright ingredients made this feel balanced and filling without being overly heavy.

Dessert ended up being one of the most memorable parts of the evening. I ordered the Raspberry Brûlée Cheesecake which was rich and creamy with candied pistachios that added the perfect crunch. The raspberry flavor balanced the sweetness nicely, while the brûléed finish gave it a slightly caramelized texture that made the dessert feel extra special.

Standout Features

Beyond the food, Hearsay overall atmosphere feels stylish and energetic while still offering enough intimacy for a conversation-focused night out.

A few things that make it stand out:

Central Biltmore location near shopping and hotels

A menu that accommodates different tastes and dietary needs

Elevated presentation without feeling overly formal

An atmosphere that works for casual nights out or special occasions

Whether you’re planning a dedicated date night or simply looking for a restaurant that feels a little more memorable than your usual dinner spot, Hearsay delivers an experience that feels both modern and welcoming in the heart of Phoenix.

Giveaway

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to dine at Hearsay for your next date night!