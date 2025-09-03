GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Social Tap Scottsdale

Looking for a spot that nails the balance between lively energy and laid-back fun? Social Tap Scottsdale has all the ingredients for a memorable night out—especially if you and your date love good food, craft drinks, and a side of football.

I recently had the chance to check out this fun spot and here are my best takeaways on why the Social Tap should be on your date night list – especially during football season!

Game Day Meets Date Night

Forget squinting at a tiny screen—this is where football comes to life. With multiple big-screen TVs covering every angle, Social Tap makes sure you don’t miss a single play. Whether you’re rooting for rival teams or just there for the atmosphere, the energy in the room is contagious. Game night has never felt so date-worthy.

Balcony Bar Bliss

For a change of scenery, head upstairs to the balcony bar, where the vibe shifts from sports-fueled excitement to relaxed and elevated. Sip cocktails under the string lights, soak up the Old Town Scottsdale views, and enjoy a little people-watching with your person—it’s the kind of perch that turns a casual night into something memorable.

Menu Items That Tempt and Impress

Social Tap’s menu delivers far beyond standard pub fare, everything is made from scratch and was delicious! A few standouts worth sharing are:

Street Tacos served with house-made chips and salsa. Choose from options such as pork belly, seared ahi, carnitas, braised chicken or short rib, shrimp, and even fajita veggie.

served with house-made chips and salsa. Choose from options such as pork belly, seared ahi, carnitas, braised chicken or short rib, shrimp, and even fajita veggie. Social Tap Burger a stacked favorite for hearty appetites with plenty of savory choices including the bacon & bleu, beef & cheddar, southwestern, chipotle veggie, & more! Served with kosher salt & black pepper fries.

a stacked favorite for hearty appetites with plenty of savory choices including the bacon & bleu, beef & cheddar, southwestern, chipotle veggie, & more! Served with kosher salt & black pepper fries. Teriyaki Chicken bowl – a light yet satisfying, fresh twist with grilled chicken, fajita veggies, pineapple, brown rice, and scallions.

It’s the perfect lineup for ordering a spread and sampling a little of everything together. Don’t miss out on the decadent desserts too! Kari’s Deep Dish Cookie was out of this world and perfect for sharing!

A Toast to Social Hour

Arrive early and take advantage of Social Hour (weekdays, 3–6 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.- excluding holidays, game nights, and special events), where you’ll find select drinks and bites on special. It’s the ideal warm-up before the dinner rush and a great way to stretch your date-night dollar.

A Win-Win Experience

Social Tap Scottsdale blends sports, style, and flavor into one easygoing package. Whether you’re bonding over touchdowns, catching golden-hour views on the balcony, or splitting a round of tacos, it’s a date-night that’s a win-win (hopefully for your team, too!).

Enter below for your chance to win a $75 gift card to check it out!