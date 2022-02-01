Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Win 4 passes to see Jurassic Quest!

Kate Reed
The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Our herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is ready to delight Phoenix/Scottsdale/Tempe-area families when Jurassic Quest® heads to Bell Bank Park in Mesa Feb. 4-6.

Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Guests walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has over 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its indoor touring shows from the very small to the gigantic. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur themed play land in addition to face painting, crafts and much more.

Jurassic Quest visited the Phoenix area as a drive thru attraction in 2021. Now, dino fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including realistic dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Enter to win 4 passes for. your family to take this amazing dinosaur adventure! Giveaway ends Thursday February 3rd at 5:00pm.

