My husband and I are expecting our first child in February and are quickly realizing how different our lives are about to be.

Spontaneous getaways with just the two of us are going to be a lot fewer and farther between, at least for a while. So, we knew we wanted to plan one last trip where we could unwind, relax, and spend some quality time together: cue the babymoon.

Babymoons have become a popular thing for expecting couples to partake in. It’s basically like a mini honeymoon—only it’s taken before the big event, not after. It gives the couple some alone time to soak in together before their new addition arrives, whether it’s their first child or second, third, etc.

Planning trips is one of my favorite things to do so I spent a lot of time researching and making reservations to create a memorable experience for us.

Here are some tips I learned along the way and hope they help you plan the perfect babymoon:

Take your babymoon in your second trimester or very early in the third trimester

We went when I was 28 weeks along—right at the start of the third trimester. I wouldn’t recommend going much later than this as you might be too big or uncomfortable to walk around or really enjoy your time. Many women say they feel their best and have the most energy in the second trimester so it’s a good idea to plan it for around then.

Don’t go somewhere too far away

I didn’t want to be too far away from home (or my midwife’s office) just in case. Plus, being in a car or on a plane for too long with my growing belly did not sound appealing. Fortunately, there are so many great destinations, right here in our own state! We chose to go up to Sedona for a few days and I thought it was the perfect spot with its beautiful scenery, tourist attractions, and plenty of shops and restaurants. Some other local options could include Prescott, Flagstaff, Tucson, or even Scottsdale. Southern California also isn’t too far of a drive if you’re seeking more of a beach vacation.

Book a massage

My husband and I have a tradition of getting a couple’s massage on almost every little getaway we plan so I knew this would be no exception! One of the first things I looked for was a resort with a spa where we could indulge in a relaxing day together. Even if you decide to stay at an Airbnb or smaller bed and breakfast, it’s worth looking into a local spa and booking a prenatal massage or a couple’s massage if your spouse is into it too! Definitely one of the best ways to relax together!

Plan a romantic dinner

Let’s face it: I know dinnertime is about to get a whole lot more hectic so we planned a couple really nice dinners to enjoy together while on our trip. One night we dined at the resort and were seated outside right next to a fire pit and heat lamp which created such a warm and romantic atmosphere. Another night we went to a place where they had live music playing while we dined. We spent a couple hours there just enjoying the music together. I highly recommend carving out at least one night where you can make dinner reservations at a place that offers both good food and a romantic atmosphere—whatever that looks like to you!

Sleep!

All everyone keeps telling me is to get as much sleep as I can right now and I am not going to pass that up! Whether this is your first child or your fourth, I’m sure we can all agree that sleep is going to greatly diminish once that new bundle of joy arrives. In Sedona, everything closes pretty early so we were back in our hotel room by 9 p.m. at the latest. We also took advantage of sleeping in and not having to rush in the morning. I would advise not staying out super late or making plans too early in the morning so that you can fully embrace an uninterrupted night of sleep.

Whatever type of babymoon you have in mind, I hope these tips help you plan the perfect getaway for the two of you. Enjoy those precious moments together and soak it all in!