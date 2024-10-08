Healthy, Locally Made Meals for Kids

If you’re anything like me, trying to decide what to feed your little one every day can be exhausting. My husband and I attempt to prep a few quick meals for our 2-year-old son each week, but if we’ve had a busy weekend or have been out of town, it doesn’t always happen.

This was why I was so excited to find out about Tiny Plates – healthy, locally made meals designed just for kids and delivered right to your doorstep.

About Tiny Plates

Owner, Jessi Lupardo, got the idea to start Tiny Plates after she and her husband were feeling pressured to spend hours every week planning, prepping, and making healthy, yummy meals for their son, and then feeling guilty if they didn’t succeed.

“My husband travels frequently for work, and I’m a small business owner of a local bakery,” said Lupardo. “I frequently used meal delivery companies to help fill the gaps around mealtime. The meal delivery services were helpful, but not necessarily kid-friendly.”

As a result, Lupardo began thinking up the idea for Tiny Plates, developing recipes and enlisting the help of many tiny taste testers. Eventually, Tiny Plates made its first deliveries in March 2024.

The Meals

Tiny Plates offers a varied menu of flavorful, well-balanced, thoughtfully portioned meals for toddlers and kids.

Each plate contains:

Protein

Fiber

Healthy fats

Fruits and Veggies

And something fun (and still healthy)!

“Our goal is to create a balanced meal with at least 9 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber,” said Lupardo. “Our meals are prepared entirely with Certified Organic meats, dairy, and eggs, and we only use organic olive and avocado oils in our cooking. Even our snack cakes are a component you can feel good about!”

The menu offers a set of customer favorites that never change such as the hidden cauliflower mac and cheese, teriyaki bowls, and pizza wheels. But, to keep things fresh, each week you’ll also see one or two new adventurous meals added.

How It Works

There’s no subscription necessary and no minimum amount needed—just order the meals you want on the weeks where you could use a little extra help!

Place your order by noon on Thursday, and meals will be delivered to your home on Monday afternoon between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

All meals come in an insulated bag with ice packs – included in the $12 flat delivery charge, and will be left on your doorstep with a text to alert you of its arrival.

When its meal time, simply place the Heat-to-Eat Plates in the microwave for a meal ready in 1 minute, or place them in an oven-safe container and heat them in the oven.

The Lunchbox-Ready Plates can be enjoyed cold, and the yogurt drinks can be savored right from the fridge with no prep at all.

The Takeaway

My son absolutely devoured the meals we got to try, and it was such a load off my plate not having to think about what I was going to make him for breakfast or lunch that day.

Tiny Plates’ meals are perfect for busy school nights, to take with you on vacations, or pack in your child’s lunchbox.

For more information on delivery radius, or to place an order, visit tinyplates.com. Use code RaisingAzKids20 for 20% off your first order!