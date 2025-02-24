Supporting Small Businesses: Local Baby Companies

Whether you’re searching for well-made baby items for your own child, or looking for a gift to bring to a baby shower, here are two locally owned businesses offering one-of-kind, top-quality, and made-with-love products:

Alexander Layne Pajamas

If you’re a fan of bamboo pajamas, you’re going to love all of Alexander Layne’s products. This Gilbert-based, mother-daughter business set out to create the coziest and most eco-friendly sleepwear for families.

As a self-proclaimed ‘mompreneur,’ Anyssa Holland, co-owner of Alexander Layne, wanted a way to provide for her family while also staying home with her two small children.

Inspired by her youngest son’s struggle with eczema, Anyssa found that bamboo clothing material provided comfort without irritation and wanted to create more of it.

The material is not only gentle on sensitive skin, but is also super soft and stretchy, allowing little ones to get prolonged wear out of it as it expands and grows with them.

In an effort to understand the unique needs of children during bedtime, Alexander Layne intends for their sleepwear to bring joy, comfort, and freedom of movement to bedtime adventures. The designs combine functionality with all kinds of adorable and festive prints, ensuring your little ones not only feel snug but also look incredibly cute.

To shop the latest collections, visit alexanderlayne.shop

Olive Spa Baby Products

Started by mom and grandmother, Brenda Rea, the Olive Spa baby products are handcrafted in small batches with unrefined, fair trade, cruelty-free, and raw ingredients.

Brenda and her husband Perry are the co-owners and founders of the Queen Creek Olive Mill and therefore have access to the freshest, high polyphenol extra virgin olive oil possible to use in their products.

As a mother of five, Brenda was always concerned with keeping her children healthy and happy. When sensitive skin and dry Arizona days left some of her kids with mild eczema, she researched natural dry skin remedies and discovered that olive oil was the answer.

The Olive Spa baby line includes:

Baby Bum Butter

Gentle Baby Oil

Gentle Baby Powder

Gentle Baby Lotion Stick

Gentle Baby Foaming Wash

Gentle Baby Olive Oil Soap

Gentle Baby Laundry Soap

All of the products are free of preservatives and are oil based instead of water based. In addition to the olive oil, they include nourishing ingredients such as Shea butter, coconut oil, and essential oils.

“I hope people love it,” said Brenda. “I started this because I wanted to use it myself and for my family. I sold it because I wanted to make it available as an alternative for other people to use.”

To find out more or place an order, visit olivespa.com