Sign up to get the 2026 Virtual Camp Guide!

Saturday, January 10, 2026
Kate Reed
Planning summer camps can feel overwhelming—but it doesn’t have to be. Our Virtual Camp Guide is your all-in-one destination for discovering unforgettable summer experiences for kids of all ages, interests, and energy levels.

Campers cooking at Paula Jacqueline Camp

Whether your child is ready for their first half-day camp or dreaming of an overnight adventure, this free guide is designed to help Arizona families plan a summer they’ll never forget.

Inside the guide, you’ll find a wide variety of camp themes and programs, from outdoor adventure and classic overnight camps to sports, STEM, and creative exploration. Think zip lining through the trees, hiking scenic trails, and learning horseback riding basics. You’ll also discover camps focused on soccer, multi-sport fun, engineering and robotics, science, art, leadership, and more—so every kid can find something that lights them up.

Happy Camper at Friendly Pines

We highlight camps for a range of age groups, from preschoolers and elementary kids to tweens and teens, making it easy to find the right fit for your child’s stage, interests, and comfort level. Looking for day camps close to home? We’ve got those. Searching for a sleepaway camp where lifelong friendships are made around the campfire? Those are here too.

Summer camp is about so much more than filling the calendar. It’s about confidence, independence, new skills, and unforgettable moments—like making s’mores under the stars, laughing with new friends, trying something brave for the first time, and coming home with stories that last long after summer ends.

The best part? Our Virtual Camp Guide is totally free for families. Sign up now to get on the waiting list and be the first to receive it straight to your inbox. Don’t miss your chance to explore all the possibilities and make this summer truly extraordinary.

Sign up for the Digital Camp Guide.

    Select as many age ranges as you need.
Find all our summer camps here.

Postpartum Must-Haves
