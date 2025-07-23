Help Your Teen Transition to High School with Confidence

The transition to high school brings new academic challenges, social structures and expectations that can feel overwhelming for many teens. Research shows that a stressful or rocky transition can affect a student’s grades, their likelihood of staying in school and their sense of connection with peers and adults.

Building personal connections during this time isn’t just about making friends – it’s also a protective factor against suicide. Strong social ties help teens feel supported, valued and less isolated during this period of big life changes.

How can you make this academic and emotional milestone as successful as possible for the teenagers in your life? Here are some ways to help:

Start the Conversation

Check in with your teen regularly about how they’re feeling – both before the start of the school year and after classes begin. While most students are excited, many also feel nervous. Instead of yes-or-no questions, use open-ended prompts like:

What are you most looking forward to in high school?

What feels different from middle school?

Have you met anyone new who seems interesting?

Are there any school groups or clubs that you might want to join?

Let your teen know you’re truly listening – especially if they express feeling overwhelmed, insecure or isolated. But avoid rushing to solve these problems for them. Instead, validate your teen’s emotions and brainstorm potential solutions together.

Encourage Social Involvement

Extracurricular activities play a key role in easing the transition to high school. Encourage your teen to attend:

Orientation events – These are great for meeting classmates before school officially starts and for getting comfortable with the physical layout of the campus.

School dances and social gatherings – Most schools have specific dances and social activities for freshmen. This provides a fun way to meet new peers.

Clubs, sports and student groups – Getting involved in school activities is a great way to build friendships and find a sense of belonging – it also makes school more fun.

While some parents may view social activities as less important than academics, research shows that both are equally critical to long-term success. Why? Because high school provides teens a supportive environment to develop essential life skills like teamwork, communication and confidence – tools that will help them thrive in college, the workplace and personal relationships.

Your Support Matters

The first few weeks of high school can feel overwhelming, but parents and family members can make all the difference. By checking in regularly, validating your teen’s emotions and encouraging them to get involved, you’re helping your teen build resilience and feel more confident in their new environment.

If your teen is struggling in their transition, remind them that they’re never alone. Teen Lifeline offers free, confidential support, 24/7/365. Teens can call (602) 248-TEEN (8336) or (800) 248-TEEN to speak with a trained teen peer counselor between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily. They can also text (602) 248-8336 between noon – 9 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. on weekends. Calls are answered by professional crisis intervention specialists who are ready to help at all other times of the day and night. teenlifeline.org