GIVEAWAY: RAK Eats – Feta Cowboy

When you’re looking for a place to take the whole family out to eat, Feta Cowboy should make your list!

This locally owned fast-casual restaurant created by the culinary minds behind Pita Jungle, brings bold Mediterranean-inspired flavors to the table with a western twist.

Located in Tempe, Feta Cowboy is more than just another place to grab a quick bite. It’s a vibrant, modern space where you can enjoy fresh, flavorful food that’s both customizable and kid-approved.

I recently had the chance to check out this new eatery, and I must say, whether you’re wrangling toddlers or teens, or looking for a fun casual place for a date night, there’s something for everyone!

Family-Friendly from the Start

One thing you’ll love about Feta Cowboy is that there is a dedicated kids’ menu, making ordering simple and satisfying for little ones.

The kid’s bowl comes with a choice of protein, grain, dip, veggie & bread and includes a kid’s drink — hearty enough for hungry kiddos but not overwhelming. It’s designed to be tasty and wholesome, and helps you as the parent feel good about mealtime.

The laid-back setting and speedy service also make it a great stop for busy weeknights or relaxed weekend outings. High chairs are available, and the casual setup means there’s no stress if someone gets a little messy.

Customizable Bowls for Every Appetite

In addition to a variety of tasty menu options including signature handhelds, bowls, and dips Feta Cowboy also has a build-your-own bowl experience. You start with your base—greens, grains, or rice—then choose a protein, load up on veggies, and top it all off with Mediterranean dips, house-made sauces, and crunchy toppings. The options include everything from grilled steak and falafel to citrus garlic sauce, feta, house pickles, and cowboy corn.

This mix-and-match style makes it ideal for families with different preferences or dietary needs – whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or just hungry, the fully customizable menu lets you create the perfect meal for each person.

What Makes Feta Cowboy Unique

Feta Cowboy stands out for its fusion of Greek and Southwestern flavors — a pairing you won’t find just anywhere. Think creamy tzatziki drizzled over spiced carne asada, or house-made jalapeño hummus paired with pickled onions and fire-roasted veggies.

It’s not just about bold tastes, though. The quality of the ingredients, the generous portions, and the focus on freshness elevate this fast-casual spot. Local ingredients, made-from-scratch sauces, and thoughtfully sourced proteins all contribute to a meal that feels as good as it tastes.

Plus, the vibe inside the restaurant is colorful, clean, and welcoming — a place where you can sit down with your family and enjoy good food without the fuss.

Feta Cowboy is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more, visit www.FetaCowboy.com Bottom of Form

Enter below for your chance to win one of TWO $25 gift cards to check it out