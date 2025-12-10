Winter Respiratory Virus Season and Pregnancy



As temperatures drop and virus season ramps up, pregnant women face unique challenges when it comes to respiratory illnesses. According to Dr. Desiree Brotsky, D.O., natural changes in the lungs and immune system during pregnancy make expectant mothers more vulnerable to infections like the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

Here are some tips and safety precautions to take to stay healthy during this winter season:

How Viruses Affect Pregnancy

Respiratory infections can have serious consequences for both mom and baby.

Pregnant women face a higher risk of pneumonia, sepsis, and hospitalization, which can lead to complications like low birth weight and preterm labor.

While RSV is usually mild for pregnant women, it poses significant risk to newborns. “RSV is a major cause of bronchiolitis, apnea, and even death in infants—especially those under six months,” says Dr. Brotsky.

Respiratory viruses tend to be most dangerous in the third trimester, when lung capacity and immune defenses are at their lowest.

Vaccines That Protect Moms and Babies

Vaccinations are a powerful way to prevent severe illness and protect newborns. Dr. Brotsky suggests the following vaccine recommendations:

Influenza: Recommended for all pregnant women—any trimester, each flu season (September–March).

Recommended for all pregnant women—any trimester, each flu season (September–March). COVID-19 booster: Can be given anytime in pregnancy, any time of year. It helps prevent maternal and infant complications and increases antibody protection in newborns.

Can be given anytime in pregnancy, any time of year. It helps prevent maternal and infant complications and increases antibody protection in newborns. RSV vaccine (Abrysvo): Recommended for women due to deliver during RSV season (September–January), ideally between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

Recommended for women due to deliver during RSV season (September–January), ideally between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. Tdap: Focused on protecting against whooping cough (pertussis), the vaccine should be given between 27–36 weeks each pregnancy.

Safe Symptom Relief During Pregnancy

Many common cold remedies aren’t safe for pregnancy, but there are effective and safe options:

Cough: Honey-based syrups or guaifenesin are generally safe. Ask your provider before taking dextromethorphan.

Honey-based syrups or guaifenesin are generally safe. Ask your provider before taking dextromethorphan. Nasal congestion: Try humidified air or saline nasal spray. If symptoms persist, discuss prescription options like ipratropium or cromolyn spray.

Try humidified air or saline nasal spray. If symptoms persist, discuss prescription options like ipratropium or cromolyn spray. Sore throat: Acetaminophen, hydration, hard candy, or humidifiers can soothe discomfort.

Acetaminophen, hydration, hard candy, or humidifiers can soothe discomfort. Fever: Always treat fevers—especially high ones. “Extreme temperatures can increase fetal risk,” says Dr. Brotsky. Acetaminophen is the safest choice, used sparingly as needed.

While some studies have suggested potential neurodevelopmental risks with long-term Tylenol use, Dr. Brotsky says those studies are weak and confounded.

“There is greater known risk to not treating symptoms than to treating sparingly with Tylenol,” she emphasizes.

Managing Anxiety About Getting Sick

Feeling nervous about getting sick during pregnancy is completely normal—but preparation helps.

“Be proactive, not anxious,” encourages Dr. Brotsky. “Understand you’re at higher risk because you’re pregnant, no matter how well things are going.”

Her advice: