GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: The Mexicano

The Mexicano offers a vibrant and entertaining dining experience blending modern Mexican cuisine with lively entertainment. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening or a fun night out with friends, this restaurant delivers on both flavor and atmosphere.​

Atmosphere: A Feast for the Senses

Upon entering, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to Mexico City with a stunning fiesta ambience consisting of vibrant colors, beautiful floral murals, and a romantic outdoor patio space. While dining, you and your special someone can enjoy a lively and energetic scene with rotating DJs spinning Latin music seven days a week, high energy robots, and special appearances by local Mariachi bands.

Culinary Delights: Elevated Mexican Fare

The menu at The Mexicano is truly one-of-a-kind. From Lava Rock Molcajetes – dishes served in a sizzling hot lava stone bowl – to the three-foot-long quesadilla designed for sharing, or the guacamole and salsa sampler served in a mini Ferris wheel, you’ll find playful and unique touches to just about any menu item you choose. Of course, you’ll also find all your favorite Mexican cuisine including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, and more. ​Don’t leave without trying dessert! I loved the choco taco, but next time I’d also be game to try the hot churro cart.

Drinks & Cocktails: Craft Your Own Experience

In addition to a variety of craft cocktails, whimsical margaritas, mocktails, beers, and wines, The Mexicano is also known for its build-your-own margarita bar, offering over 30 ingredient choices, including fresh berries, lychee, and even Jolly Rancher gummies. And if you’re looking for a keepsake to remember your experience, order your margarita in the souvenir pinata cup.

Hours & Locations

The Mexicano now has two Valley locations – in Phoenix, and its newest location in Chandler. Both are open daily from:​

Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Happy Hour is available every day from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the designated bar area.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a dynamic and flavorful date night, The Mexicano offers an unforgettable experience. With its inventive cuisine, interactive drink options, and lively entertainment, it’s a destination that promises both romance and excitement

