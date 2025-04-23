High-time for Water Safety Vigilance

Water safety is crucial for anyone spending time around pools, lakes, or other bodies of water. In Arizona, drowning is among the top cause for unintentional injuries and deaths for children. Adults are not immune; at least twice as many adults drown each year than children!

Whether swimming, boating, or simply enjoying the shoreline, following safety precautions can lower risks and save lives.

Before entering the water, ensure everyone understands basic water safety rules:

Learn to swim: Swimming lessons provide critical skills for navigating water safely.

Wear life jackets: Especially for children or non-swimmers, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets are a must when near or in the water.

Check water conditions: For open bodies of water, understand potential hazards like underwater obstructions.

Avoid alcohol consumption: Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, and coordination, increasing the risk of drowning.

Designate a water watcher: Assign an attentive, sober adult to supervise children in and around the water at all times.

Constant supervision is the cornerstone of water safety. Even if lifeguards are present, adults should take responsibility for their group.

Be vigilant: Supervisors should avoid distractions like phones or books.

Stay within arm’s reach: For young children or inexperienced swimmers, maintain no more than a “touch distance” at all times.

Establish boundaries: Define safe swimming zones, especially in crowded areas or unfamiliar waters.

Use the buddy system: Encourage everyone, including adults, to swim with a partner for added safety.

Close the Pool: When done swimming, ensure toys are removed from the pool area, close gates, and move anything that would allow children to climb over fences to access water without supervision.

Recognizing Signs of Distress

Knowing how to identify someone in distress can be lifesaving. Drowning is often silent, without the flailing or yelling depicted in movies. Signs include:

Head tilted back: A person may instinctively tilt their head to breathe.

Eyes glassy or closed: This indicates potential loss of consciousness.

Struggling to stay afloat: They may push down on the water instead of making coordinated swimming movements.

Lack of forward progress: Someone who appears stationary in the water may be in trouble. If you notice these signs, act immediately. Call for help and use a floatation device or extend a pole to assist, avoiding personal risk.

Importance of Swimsuit Colors

Swimsuit color plays an often-overlooked role in water safety. Bright and high-contrast colors, such as neon orange, green, or yellow, are more visible in both clear and murky water. In contrast, darker colors like black, navy, or dark green blend into the surroundings, making it harder to spot someone in distress. Bright swimsuits improve visibility, potentially reducing response time in emergencies.

Have Fun; Stay Vigilant

Water activities offer fun and relaxation, but they also require vigilance and preparation. By adhering to safety precautions, providing proper supervision, recognizing signs of distress, and wearing visible swimsuit colors, you can significantly reduce risks and enjoy the water with greater peace of mind.

Remember, most water-related incidents are preventable with the right awareness and action. Prioritize water safety to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.