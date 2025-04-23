Everything You Need to Know about Swim Lessons

The Best Age to Start Swim Lessons

Every child is different and develops at a different pace, which means there is not one correct answer as to when you should start swim lessons. However, at Big Blue we believe that as early as 3 months is a great time to get them started, due to its physical and mental benefits.

While enrolling your child in lessons before the age of 4 provides a helpful foundation, progressive skill development isn’t expected until 6-8 years of age. During early years, children usually learn the basics, such as getting comfortable having water on their face and ears, back floating, continuous breathing techniques, and the basics of the four main stroke techniques.

Health Benefits of Swimming

Skills learned during swim lessons can benefit them for the rest of their life. These lessons can also be lifesaving, as kids who take formal swim lessons have an 88% less chance of drowning.

Children who learn to swim at a young age enjoy many other benefits, including superior mental and physical health. The following are just some other health benefits of swimming for children:

Improves Mental Development. Swimming is known to be a creative and stimulating experience, especially for young children. It engages the mind, requires coordination, concentration, and decision-making, which can stimulate brain development in children, leading to improved cognitive function.

Addressing Fears about Swimming:

It is completely normal for some children to feel a little nervous about taking swimming lessons. Most children who are afraid of swimming are simply just new to it, and it’s always important to ease them into the process.

Here are a few tips to help a nervous swimmer feel more comfortable and less anxious about their swimming journey.

Open Communication. Before your child’s first swim lesson, take the time to have an open and honest conversation. Talk to them about what to expect, reassuring them that they’ll be in a safe environment with experienced instructors by their side. Emphasize that it’s absolutely normal to feel a little nervous and that many other children initially feel the same way. Open communication will help ease their anxiety and build their confidence.

What to Bring to Swim Lessons:

While a swimsuit, swim diaper (if your child isn’t potty-trained) and a towel are the only real essentials children will need for their swim lessons, below are a few items that can also be helpful for parents to consider depending on their child’s preferences:

Swim Bag (Big Blue Swim School will provide this for your family!)

Goggles

A Change of Clothes

Post-Swim Snack and Water Bottle



SAFER Swimming

Sadly, drowning remains a leading cause of death for children under 14. However, it is preventable by following simple safety measures. To prevent drowning and help families follow some simple safety measures, remember the SAFER acronym:

Swim with a buddy and designate a Water Watcher: Identify an adult in your group who keeps a close eye on swimmers and rotate that person every 30 minutes to avoid supervision fatigue.

Acquire CPR and first aid training: Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take CPR and first aid training with a reputable group such as the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond quickly and confidently in case of injury.

Find and reduce water hazards: Install fencing, locks and alarms around water if you have a pool at home, don’t leave toys or items of interest near the water and ensure proper fitting life jackets are available for any water activities.

Enroll in swim lessons to improve your skills: The CDC notes that formal swim lessons reduce drowning by 88%, making year-round formal swim lessons the best way to help a child be ready around the water.

Respond fast and call 911 for emergencies: A drowning incident isn’t always obvious, making closer supervision essential for any water activity. Ensure the Water Watcher can respond quickly and dial 911 in case of emergency.