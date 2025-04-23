Act One’s Culture Passes



Free Access to Local Arts, Museums, and Culture Attractions

Apart from books, your local library is full of so many other great resources, including Culture Passes which will grant you access to a plethora of local museums, art galleries, botanical gardens, and more.

What are Culture Passes?

Act One’s Culture Pass provides access to the arts for students, retirees, and under-resourced families to visit Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures.

Act One partners with over 150 libraries statewide to allow library cardholders the opportunity to check out free passes. Over 500,000 passes are offered annually. Visit your local library to check out a pass today!

How Do Culture Passes Work?

You must have a library card for one of the participating libraries.

Find the display of culture passes at your local library and bring your selection up to the checkout counter.

Each pass is redeemable for two general admission tickets.

You have one week to use your tickets. Limited to one per household at a time, two per month.

Passes are available at a first come, first served basis.

What Places Are Available at Your Local Library?

Different Culture Passes are available at different libraries. Depending on your location, here is what you can check out:

Central Arizona Libraries:

Arcosanti

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park

Cave Creek Museum

Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Caballeros Western Museum

Gilbert Historical Museum

The Heard Museum

Lowell Observatory

Phoenix Art Museum

Reid Park Zoo

River of Time Museum & Exploration Center

S’edav Va’aki Museum

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Sedona Heritage Museum

Superstition Mountain Museum

The Arb at Flagstaff

University of Arizona Museum of Art

Verde Valley Archaeological Center

Southern Arizona Libraries:

Amerind Museum

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Cave Creek Museum

Children’s Museum Tucson

Children’s Museum of Yuma County

Desert Art Museum

Desert Botanical Garden

The Heard Museum

MOCA Tucson

S’edav Va’aki Museum

Reid Park Zoo

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Sedona Heritage Museum

Superstition Mountain Museum

The Arb at Flagstaff

Tohono Chul Park

Tucson Botanical Gardens

Tucson Museum of Art

University of Arizona Museum of Art

Northern Arizona Libraries:

Arcosanti

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Cave Creek Museum

Desert Botanical Gardens

Desert Caballeros Western Museum

The Heard Museum

Lowell Observatory

Museum of Northern Arizona

Reid Park Zoo

S’edav Va’aki Museum

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Sedona Heritage Museum

Sharlot Hall Museum

The Arboretum at Flagstaff

University of Arizona Museum of Art

Verde Valley Archaeology Center

Brand new this year are two recently added destinations which include passes to the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff and the Tucson Desert Art Museum in Southern Arizona

For more information on Culture Passes, visit act1az.org/culture-pass