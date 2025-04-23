Act One’s Culture Passes

Free Access to Local Arts, Museums, and Culture Attractions
Apart from books, your local library is full of so many other great resources, including Culture Passes which will grant you access to a plethora of local museums, art galleries, botanical gardens, and more.
What are Culture Passes?
Act One’s Culture Pass provides access to the arts for students, retirees, and under-resourced families to visit Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures.
Act One partners with over 150 libraries statewide to allow library cardholders the opportunity to check out free passes. Over 500,000 passes are offered annually. Visit your local library to check out a pass today!
How Do Culture Passes Work?
- You must have a library card for one of the participating libraries.
- Find the display of culture passes at your local library and bring your selection up to the checkout counter.
- Each pass is redeemable for two general admission tickets.
- You have one week to use your tickets. Limited to one per household at a time, two per month.
- Passes are available at a first come, first served basis.
What Places Are Available at Your Local Library?
Different Culture Passes are available at different libraries. Depending on your location, here is what you can check out:
Central Arizona Libraries:
- Arcosanti
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park
- Cave Creek Museum
- Desert Botanical Garden
- Desert Caballeros Western Museum
- Gilbert Historical Museum
- The Heard Museum
- Lowell Observatory
- Phoenix Art Museum
- Reid Park Zoo
- River of Time Museum & Exploration Center
- S’edav Va’aki Museum
- Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
- Sedona Heritage Museum
- Superstition Mountain Museum
- The Arb at Flagstaff
- University of Arizona Museum of Art
- Verde Valley Archaeological Center
Southern Arizona Libraries:
- Amerind Museum
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Cave Creek Museum
- Children’s Museum Tucson
- Children’s Museum of Yuma County
- Desert Art Museum
- Desert Botanical Garden
- The Heard Museum
- MOCA Tucson
- S’edav Va’aki Museum
- Reid Park Zoo
- Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
- Sedona Heritage Museum
- Superstition Mountain Museum
- The Arb at Flagstaff
- Tohono Chul Park
- Tucson Botanical Gardens
- Tucson Museum of Art
- University of Arizona Museum of Art
Northern Arizona Libraries:
- Arcosanti
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Cave Creek Museum
- Desert Botanical Gardens
- Desert Caballeros Western Museum
- The Heard Museum
- Lowell Observatory
- Museum of Northern Arizona
- Reid Park Zoo
- S’edav Va’aki Museum
- Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
- Sedona Heritage Museum
- Sharlot Hall Museum
- The Arboretum at Flagstaff
- University of Arizona Museum of Art
- Verde Valley Archaeology Center
Brand new this year are two recently added destinations which include passes to the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff and the Tucson Desert Art Museum in Southern Arizona
For more information on Culture Passes, visit act1az.org/culture-pass