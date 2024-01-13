Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMAD)

Your body and mind go through many changes during and after pregnancy. Depression and anxiety are debilitating conditions that strike 1 in 7 women during pregnancy and the year following childbirth. It affects women across all cultural, ethnic, and socio-economic boundaries.

These disorders include:

Depression

Baby Blues – Not a mild form of depression. Mothers feel sad, worried, or tired within a few days of giving birth. For many women, the baby blues go away in a few days.

If these feelings don’t go away or you feel sad, hopeless, or anxious for longer than 2 weeks, you may have Postpartum Depression (PPD).

Anxiety & Panic Disorders

Anxiety symptoms

Agitated, irritable

Inability to sit still

Excessive concern about baby’s or her own health

On high alert

Appetite changes

Rapid weight loss

Sleep disturbances

Difficulty falling/staying asleep

Constant worry

Racing thoughts

Shortness of breath

Heart palpitations

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

(Most under-reported & under-treated disorder of childbirth) Classic symptoms include:

Obsession with germs and cleanliness

Checking on baby, hypervigilance

Intrusive, repetitive thoughts, usually of harm coming to baby

Tremendous guilt & shame

Panic Disorder symptoms

Episodes of extreme anxiety

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Sensations of choking or smothering, dizziness

Excessive worry or fear

Restlessness, agitation

Irritability

Hot or cold flashes

Trembling

Rapid heart rate

Numbness or tingling sensations

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Reliving past traumatic events

Flashbacks & flooding

Distressing memories, thoughts, feelings, or external reminders of the event(s)

Spontaneous memories of the traumatic event(s)

Recurrent dreams/nightmares

Avoidance of triggers

Isolation from family/friends/providers

Persistent & distorted sense of blame of self or others

Numbing

Hyperarousal/Hypervigilance

Dissociation

Markedly diminished interest in activities

Bipolar Disorders

Several types of bipolar and related disorders

Cause extreme mood swings that include emotional

Highs® Mania or Hypomania

Lows® Depression

Psychosis

Most severe and rare postpartum reaction

Occurs in 1-2 in 1000 postpartum women

Onset usually within the first 2 weeks postpartum

50% of first-time mothers with psychosis had no previous psychiatric hospitalization

Bipolar depression poses a huge risk

Psychosis occurs in 20% to 30% of women with known bipolar disorder

Postpartum Depression

The exact cause of PPD is not known and may be the result of many different factors, but hormonal changes may trigger symptoms of postpartum depression.

Symptoms of PPD begin within one year after delivery and last more than two weeks. Many mothers feel overwhelmed when a new baby comes home. But if you have any of the following symptoms of PPD for more than two weeks, call your doctor, nurse, or midwife:

Feeling angry or moody

Feeling sad or hopeless

Feeling guilty, shameful, or worthless

Eating more or less than usual

Sleeping more or less than usual

Unusual crying or sadness

Loss of interest, joy, or pleasure in things you used to enjoy

Withdrawing from friends and family

You cannot care for yourself or your baby (e.g., eating, sleeping, bathing)

Thoughts of harming the baby or yourself

What to do if you are experiencing a PMAD:

In addition to talking to a health care professional, here are some ways to begin feeling better or getting more rest:

Rest as much as you can. Sleep when the baby is sleeping.

Don’t try to do too much or to do everything by yourself. Ask your partner, family, and friends for help.

Make time to go out, visit friends, or spend time alone with your partner.

Talk about your feelings with your partner, supportive family members, and friends.

Talk with other mothers so that you can learn from their experiences.

Join a support group. Ask your doctor, nurse, or midwife about groups in your area.

The Tucson Postpartum Depression Coalition (TPDC) seeks to support maternal emotional health through education, support, and advocacy.

To learn more, access resources, or sign up for the mailing list for the quarterly educational meetings, visit tucsonpostpartum.org