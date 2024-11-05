The Benefits of Parents as Paid Care Providers for Home and Community- Based Services in Arizona

In recent years, Arizona has made significant strides in enhancing the availability and

quality of Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) for individuals with disabilities.

One innovative approach is the option for parents to serve as paid care providers for

children eligible for the Division of Developmental Disabilities and who are Arizona Long

Term Care (DDD/ALTCS) eligible. Family Partners is proud to support parents who wish

to provide care for their children. The services that parents may deliver include

Attendant Care (ATC) and Habilitation (HAH).

1. Familiarity and Trust

One of the most compelling advantages of having parents as paid care providers is the

inherent trust and familiarity they share with their children. Parents naturally understand

their child’s unique needs, preferences, and behaviors, enabling them to provide tailored

care that might be difficult for a stranger to replicate. This deep-rooted connection can

foster a more comforting and secure environment.

2. Flexibility and Responsiveness

In a world where needs can change rapidly, flexibility in caregiving is vital. Parents can

adjust their schedules to meet their child’s specific requirements, whether that means

providing extra support during challenging times or simply being available for

spontaneous outings. This adaptability enhances the overall quality of care and can

significantly improve the individual’s day-to-day life.

3. Cost-Effectiveness

Using parents as paid care providers can be a cost-effective solution for both families

and the state. By utilizing the existing familial support network, Arizona can potentially

reduce the need for more expensive institutional care options. This model allows

families to retain more control over their budgets while ensuring that their loved ones

receive high-quality, personalized care.

4. Reducing Workforce Challenges

The demand for qualified caregivers is high, and many families struggle to find

appropriate support for their loved ones. By allowing parents to serve as paid providers,

Arizona can alleviate some workforce challenges in the caregiving sector. Caring for someone with special needs may also make it difficult to maintain traditional

employment due to medical and therapy appointments. Parents delivering the services

to their children provides an alternative source of income.

Conclusion

The option for parents to serve as paid care providers in Arizona’s Home and

Community-Based Services framework is a win-win for families, individuals with

disabilities, and the broader community. As Arizona continues to refine its HCBS

offerings, embracing this approach can pave the way for a more inclusive and

supportive environment for all residents.

Family Partners is a trusted agency that has been dedicated to supporting individuals

with developmental disabilities and their families since 2000 and would be happy to

guide parents through the process of becoming care providers for their children.

For more information on how you can become certified with Family Partners as a Parent

Provider, please call 602-997-8300 or visit familypartners.net.