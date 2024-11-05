The Benefits of Parents as Paid Care Providers for Home and Community- Based Services in Arizona

In recent years, Arizona has made significant strides in enhancing the availability and
quality of Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) for individuals with disabilities.
One innovative approach is the option for parents to serve as paid care providers for
children eligible for the Division of Developmental Disabilities and who are Arizona Long
Term Care (DDD/ALTCS) eligible. Family Partners is proud to support parents who wish
to provide care for their children. The services that parents may deliver include
Attendant Care (ATC) and Habilitation (HAH).
1. Familiarity and Trust
One of the most compelling advantages of having parents as paid care providers is the
inherent trust and familiarity they share with their children. Parents naturally understand
their child’s unique needs, preferences, and behaviors, enabling them to provide tailored
care that might be difficult for a stranger to replicate. This deep-rooted connection can
foster a more comforting and secure environment.
2. Flexibility and Responsiveness
In a world where needs can change rapidly, flexibility in caregiving is vital. Parents can
adjust their schedules to meet their child’s specific requirements, whether that means
providing extra support during challenging times or simply being available for
spontaneous outings. This adaptability enhances the overall quality of care and can
significantly improve the individual’s day-to-day life.
3. Cost-Effectiveness
Using parents as paid care providers can be a cost-effective solution for both families
and the state. By utilizing the existing familial support network, Arizona can potentially
reduce the need for more expensive institutional care options. This model allows
families to retain more control over their budgets while ensuring that their loved ones
receive high-quality, personalized care.
4. Reducing Workforce Challenges
The demand for qualified caregivers is high, and many families struggle to find
appropriate support for their loved ones. By allowing parents to serve as paid providers,
Arizona can alleviate some workforce challenges in the caregiving sector. Caring for someone with special needs may also make it difficult to maintain traditional
employment due to medical and therapy appointments. Parents delivering the services
to their children provides an alternative source of income.
Conclusion
The option for parents to serve as paid care providers in Arizona’s Home and
Community-Based Services framework is a win-win for families, individuals with
disabilities, and the broader community. As Arizona continues to refine its HCBS
offerings, embracing this approach can pave the way for a more inclusive and
supportive environment for all residents.
Family Partners is a trusted agency that has been dedicated to supporting individuals
with developmental disabilities and their families since 2000 and would be happy to
guide parents through the process of becoming care providers for their children.
For more information on how you can become certified with Family Partners as a Parent
Provider, please call 602-997-8300 or visit familypartners.net.