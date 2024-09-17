What You Can Do to Maximize Your Child’s Learning

Q & A With Reading Specialist & Neurodivergence Expert Tina Bauschatz, MA

What are some common learning disabilities in children? Some common learning disabilities we see in children are ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and autism. Of course, autism isn’t thought of as a learning disability per se, but the comorbidities and behaviors can make it a bit more challenging to learn as effectively and successfully without the proper tutoring interventions.

What are some indicators that my child may have a learning disability? If you’re concerned your child may have a learning disability, there are a few signs that serve as indicators. These include difficulties with memory, paying attention or staying focused, following or understanding directions, or requiring instruction to be repeated multiple times.

What are the next steps I can take when I suspect my child has a learning disability? Learning intervention is critical. Seek out intensive tutoring by experts. One-on-one or small group tutoring should be systematic, sequential, multi-sensory, and Orton-Gillingham based. It’s also important to learn and share your child’s particular needs to help with his/her learning. These needs may include more breaks, repetition, visual aids, and manipulatives.

My child struggles with ADHD and it’s difficult to get them to focus while completing assignments. What can I do? You can help your child stay focused by letting him/her get their energy out beforehand, and giving frequent breaks during work. Keep the breaks short – maybe play two games of tic-tac-toe or let your child do a few jumping jacks – then get back to work. Let your child set a timer so they can work on staying focused for that short period of time. You can also use a reward strategy. For example, if they complete a task (such as a homework assignment), then they get a big reward such as 5 minutes of screen time. After that, they have to get back to work! Build up their stamina by gradually increasing the amount of time they work between breaks.

How can I partner with my child’s teacher to help? Request a meeting with your child’s teacher(s) to discuss appropriate accommodations and realistic goals. Ask the teacher what you can do to support your child’s learning at home, advocate for feedback and updates about your child’s progress, and discuss any problems.

How can a tutor help my child with his or her particular learning struggles? Not every tutor is qualified to provide effective instruction to a child with learning differences. Tutors who have training in Orton-Gillingham methodology know exceptional education needs, and have experience teaching children who have learning differences. They are going to be more effective at teaching those types of learners, using specific multisensory techniques, breaking down concepts, and using repetition in a way that works best for neurodivergent learners.

Tina Bauschatz, MA, is the Founder & Director of Marmalade Skies Tutoring, which serves families in southern Arizona. “Miss Tina” is a Reading Specialist, Neurodivergence Expert, and a leader in her field. Visit marmaladeskies.com or call their main tutoring center at 520-849-8432.