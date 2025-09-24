Book Recommendations for Parents: Fall 2025

Synopses Provided from Publisher

I Was Told There’d Be a Village

By Melissa Wirt

Melissa Wirt thought she had everything—she’d built her own company and moved to a beautiful farm with her family. Then during a personal crisis, she realized that despite having created an online community reaching thousands of moms, she’d also somehow, become utterly isolated. In I Was Told There’d Be a Village, Melissa leads us through the small changes she made to seek out connection. That journey starts with an intentional shift from an isolation mindset to a village mindset. It might be as simple as smiling at the mom next to you at story-time or sending a quick text to a friend. But it can be much bigger, eventually growing into a thriving, supportive community. Motherhood shouldn’t be this hard, and it doesn’t have to be.

Autism Out Loud

By Kate Swenson, Carrie Cariello, and Adrian Wood

Kate Swenson, Adrian Wood and Carrie Cariello are from different parts of the country and backgrounds, but they were brought together by a singular experience: they are each a mother to a child with autism. Through their varied stories and lessons they’ve learned, these incredible women provide a glimpse of what to expect on the autism journey and show parents that they are not alone. Written with honesty and heart, the stories within serve as a reminder that even amid the storms of life, there is always hope and beauty to be found.

Perfect is Boring (And It Tastes Like Kale)

By Jess Johnston

Jess Johnston used to feel alone in her mess. Then, in a random burst of courage, she started sharing those insecurities and struggles out loud, and what she found shocked her. Again and again, women replied, “Me too! I thought I was the only one!”Women are really hard on themselves. It isn’t our lack of perfection that isolates us; rather, it’s our authenticity about our imperfections that brings us together. Jess Johnston reminds us that the answers are in us already, in accepting that we’re a lot—a lot of mess, and a lot of great too.